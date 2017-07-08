Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: An Odd Trio

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Mini Roundup
The August edition of Comptiq has a whole slew of pictures and information about the Fate/Apocrypha anime, the Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya, and Fate/Grand Order. Join the speculation on the two characters in silhouette coming to this year’s summer event.
- Freshly Pressed Flowers
The new trailer for the first Heaven’s Feel movie has much more action than previous looks at the film.
- The Test Begins with Pencils Down
A little overview of Fate/Grand Order Summon Pencil Servant Fate/Grand Order Summon Pencil Servant. It is all in Japanese but it at least gives you a general idea of how the game works.
- She Likes to Party all the Time Party all the Time
Everything seems to be pointing to a 2nd Anniversary Party event with characters in their evening finest alongside another summer swimsuit event. But this time there will be some guys in bathing suits as well.
- The Stars Come Down to the PC
Fate/Extella is also going to be available on PC via Steam. Now, all we need is a PC port of Fate/Extra CCC.
- Switch to Extella
But until the PC version comes out there is still the much more portable version for the Nintendo Switch.
- More Manga I Can’t Read
Fate/Grand Order is doing well enough that it has spun off two separate official manga.
- I Swear That One Picture Look like the Prototype for Kotomine!!! On ICE
Comiket Plus volume 8 is going to have a Type-Moon focus.
- Any You Thought Saber Had to Wait a Long Time for Shiro
The Fate/Apocrypha anime will only start showing up on Netflix on November 7.
- Two Cour Battle Royal
Fate/Apocrypha is currently set to be 25 episodes long.
- It Would Make a Great Summoning Catalyst
If you ever need a Summoning Catalyst for Toyotomi Hideyoshi or Lady Chacha this newly discovered letter would be excellent.
- Another Chance For Zero
If you are willing to play Aniplex prices but not special edition Aniplex prices there is a Standard Edition Blu-ray set for Fate/Zero on its way.
- Will there be a Knights of Ren Edtion?
Aniplex talks about their plans for the release of the Fate Grand Order -First Order- Blu-ray.
- Rose Scented Kimono
Nero is clearly trying to catch up with her blue colored rival in numbers of figures produced. This time she gets a kimono figure from Phat!
- Invasion of the Chibi Nobus
Although they already appeared in this roundup I wanted to link to a post just on the Chibi Nobu keychains.
- Spectacles Spectacle
Apparently, the other Fate related glasses were popular that Mash glasses are the next up to be wearable in real life.
- Summer is Already Getting Hotter
The Summer event has not even started and people are already making swimsuit art of the two extremely popular Alters.
- What is this Section Going to be Like Next Month?
Imagine when the summer event actually hits.
- Penthesilea Is Ready to Rumble
Watch out Greek Heroes.
- Relaxing in England
The heroes of the London Chapter of Grand Order are just taking a little break.
- THAT is why Sakura Saber is Popular
I though it was the amazing quick cards.
- The Other Dangerous Beast
Who wore it best? Mash or Jeanne?
- Lilies of the Field
The Woman of Agartha is a chapter that launched a thousand pieces of fan art.
- Wonderful Arabian Nights
She might not be the best 5 Star Caster stats wise but she has her fans.
- Clean Fantasies
A dream for Helena Blavatsky fans.
- No Respect for Sumanai
Poor Siegfried.
