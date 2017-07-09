All Points Bulletin: Guide to 3-3-7 Beat

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- It’s AJ Style
I attended my first pro-wrestling event on Friday night and it went exactly as planned.
- Real Girl Now Played by Real Girl
3D Kanojo as known as Real Girl is getting a live-action film. This is a really sweet story of a nerdy guy and a girl with an undeserved bad reputation.
- 3-3-7 Beat
The Cockpit has on Carl from Ogiue Maniax to talk about Invincible Super Man Zambot 3. Quite arguably the show that made Yoshiyuki Tomino the man who would later go on to direct Mobile Suit Gundam.
- Not Even Artoria Pendragon Could Save This Mess
The Cockpit plunges into the mess that is Transformers: The Last Knight. That is some major dedication to Transformers fandom.
- One of the Great Mysteries of History
Who were the Sea Peoples? Also, what brought them into being? Was Aquaman on their side?
- A Guide To Being Unpopular
But maybe you want to work in games journalism anyway. Or media journalism for that matter. .
Advertisements