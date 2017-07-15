Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: There Ain’t No Cure for the Summertime Blues

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Summer Comes Once Again
The FGO 2016 Summer Chaldea Summer Memories ~White Beach of Solace~ event is back in Grand Order. It is another chance not to get the Summer Event characters.
- The Opening Lets Your Servants Start Battle with 80% of the NP Gauge Filled
The new Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya commercial shows off the opening by ChouCho. Grand Order players will be able to guess the name of the song.
- Are they New Costumes or New Servants?
A whole bunch of new pictures of Servants poured in from the Fate Grand Order anniversary page. While these may just be colorful designs for merchandise everyone is speculating if they are teases for new versions of Servants or new costumes since they just introduced that mechanic.
- The Dangerous Beasts of Fuyuki City
There are also some new costumes for Mash from the 2nd Anniversary.
- We’re Number Two!
A little celebration for the second episode of Fate/Apocrypha.
- Heroes: Song of Fate
The limited edition single for the opening of Fate/Apocrypha has some nice extras.
- I’m Surprised I Did not See More of this Online
It is an official Astolfo wall scroll.
- It’s the Ace
The new edition of Type-Moon Ace comes out August 26th.
- See you in November
Netflix will release Fate/Apocrypha outside of Japan starting on November 7th.
- ‘Tis a Silly Place
There are a lot of pictures from the Fate/Grand Order Stage Show.
- We Dance When Ere We’re Able – A group shot of the Primary Knights of the Round Table with a bunch of extras.
- But Many Times, We’re Given Rhymes That are Quite Unsingable – Some more dynamic shots from the show itself.
- Plush Rivals
You can now have plush versions of Karna and Arjuna duke it out.
- Attack of the Shinsengumi
They are coming at you in key chain form.
- The Charming Servants of Extella
Charms of all of the Extella Servants in some of their alternative costumes.
- Jeanne d’Arc TO THE MAX
You can still preorder the Jeanne d’Arc figure from Max Factory.
- Run the Jewels
They are taking preorders for SOUYOKUSHA’s Rin Tohsaka figure.
- The Emperor Gets Your Heart Racing
Nero wants in on the Type-Moon racing figures action.
- Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball in OCEANUS
I’m surprised no one thought of this until now. Next up a cross over with the Tsukihime team from Carnival Phantasm.
- Have a Drink With a Foxy Lady
And then enjoy some time with a cat.
- Waterlogged Casko
That is one way to try and stay cool.
- The Virgin Huntress is Back
Clearly, someone has a fetish.
- Dreaming on the Beach
Some rather good sprite-work on a fan art take of what some characters would look like if the got summer versions.
- Dual Wielding Popsicles
Miyamoto Musashi knows how to play as hard as she fights.
- Saintly Summer
Jeanne d’Arc is ready for the beach.
- A Seaside Feast
Get yourself a folding chair and go wild.
- Now Wearable in the Game
You too can dress Mash like this.
- Uncovering Hidden Apocrypha
I have been writing up posts on the new episodes of the Fate/Apocrypha episodes.
