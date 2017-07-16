All Points Bulletin: Star Wars 1313

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

  • Lucky Number 13?
    They announced the new actor playing Doctor Who at Wimbledon of all places. I feel like people have really needed for Doctor Who to mix things up a bit so this is a good first step.
  • System of a Down
    Some final thoughts and some speculation about the actual Bronze Age Collapse itself.
  • I’m A Survivor
    A look at Harley Quinn in Injustice 2 as an examination of how games deal with physical or emotional abuse in general.
  • JoJo’s Shojo Adventure
    It seems that Rohan’s next adventure will be in the pages of Bessatsu Margaret.

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

