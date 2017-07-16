All Points Bulletin: Star Wars 1313

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Lucky Number 13?
They announced the new actor playing Doctor Who at Wimbledon of all places. I feel like people have really needed for Doctor Who to mix things up a bit so this is a good first step.
- System of a Down
Some final thoughts and some speculation about the actual Bronze Age Collapse itself.
- I’m A Survivor
A look at Harley Quinn in Injustice 2 as an examination of how games deal with physical or emotional abuse in general.
- JoJo’s Shojo Adventure
It seems that Rohan’s next adventure will be in the pages of Bessatsu Margaret.
- Disney’s Star Wars Theme Park
Scale model concepts of the park have been revealed!
- Winter is Really Close
Get your recap (basically just to remember all the people who died) before Game of Thrones starts tonight!
Rohan stylin’:
