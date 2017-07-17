S.W.A.T. Reviews: Summer 2017

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of Little Witch Academia TV from Studio Trigger. It is streaming on Netflix. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of MAGICAL CIRCLE GURU-GURU from Production I.G. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Tsuredure Children from Studio Gokumi. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of Restaurant to Another World from Silver Link. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Elegant Yokai Apartment Life from Shin-Ei Animation. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor from Studio Seven. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun from TMS Entertainment. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of Fastest Finger First from TMS Entertainment. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Chronos Ruler from Project No 9. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of 18if from Gonzo. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD