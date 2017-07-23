All Points Bulletin: Moe Gundam

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • The World’s Most Iconic Books
    One book that takes place in each country around the world.
  • One Piece Live!
    Has there been any other attempt to do live-action One Piece? An entire TV series with a rubber bendy man, I just can’t see it working, maybe a movie . . .

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round Read or die.

