All Points Bulletin: Moe Gundam

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- The World’s Most Iconic Books
One book that takes place in each country around the world.
- One Piece Live!
Has there been any other attempt to do live-action One Piece? An entire TV series with a rubber bendy man, I just can’t see it working, maybe a movie . . .
- The Revenge of Moe Economics
Oldtaku no Radio and the Taiiku Podcast from a podcasting trade guild to discuss Spice & Wolf.
- It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
The world ends in three very different ways as All Geeks Considered looks at John Carpenter’s Apocalypse Trilogy. They compare and contrast The Thing, Prince of Darkness, and In the Mouth of Madness.
- So Much Gundamn! News
With a whole mess of Gundam news coming out the Cockpit tries to break it all down into more manageable chunks.
Advertisements