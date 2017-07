Ongoing Investigations: Netflix Castlevania, One Piece Water Seven Arc, Space Runaway Ideon.

Song: “Fukkatsu no Ideon” by Isao Taira (OP to Space Runaway Ideon)

Food for Thought: What is your favorite “Kill’em All” Show?

Topics: World’s Largest Manga Library, GKIDS Picks Up Ghibli Catalog, Crunchyroll Producing Anime, 2017 Top-selling Media Franchises in Japan, Ai-Mai-Mi Stage Play

DOWNLOAD