Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Making Summer Memories

- Nobunaga The Rock ‘n’ Roll
As the 2016 Summer Event wraps up they are already teasing the Summer Servants for this year.
- Choice Overload
All the options you have for the Heroic Spirit Formal Dress CE event.
- Festival Foods
A look at the food you can buy at the Grand Order 2nd anniversary event.
- Another Heaven
With the first Heaven Fell movie coming soon it only makes sense they would put out more visuals for the film.
- Arcade Fire: Everything Now
Fate/Grand Order makes the jump to physical arcades with Fate/Grand Order Arcade. The details are a little scant at the moment but there is a trailer video.
- Mash is a VR Troper
Some more video of the Fate/Grander Order VR game alongside its falls release announcement.
- Get Aboard the Steam Train
You can also play Extella on the PC.
- Hit the Switch
But you can also play Extella on the Nintendo Switch.
- The Noble Phantasm Showcase: On Stage
The Grand Order 2nd anniversary stream also had some clips from the stage show if you were curious.
- Choucho Kaleidoscope
They have unveiled both themes songs for the Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya movie. The article also has a ton of pictures from the Prisma Illy booth at the Grand Order 2nd anniversary event.
- Apocrypha’s Biggest Fan
The September issue of Comp Ace comes with a Fate/Apocrypha folding fan.
- Digital Hidden Lore
Fate/Apocrypha is being released as ebooks in Japanese.
- Sliding Doors
Enter the strange world of semi official fan works with this alternate universe Grand Order novel. It apparently has very different Singularity Points.
- Gudako’s Reign of Terror Continues
They are making a print version of the Learning with Manga! FGO web comic.
- Is it Chaldea Lunchtime yet?
Seiko is coming out with a Fate/Grand Order branded watch.
- Assassin’s Creed
FunnyKnights is producing a Semiramis figure.
- The Many Figures of Saberfaces
Aquamarine and Wing are teasing new figures for Sakura Saber and Nero Saber.
- Excalibur Image: Forever Distant Golden Sword
You can now buy a full-scale Excalibur replica with sound effects from Bandai.
- Sumanai’s Image Album
The single for the Fate/Apocrypha ending single has Siegfried as the sole image.
- Ruler’s Got Back
Her command seals are proof of her position.
- Ruler Fashion Show
“Sisters” just having fun.
- The Secret of Mordred’s Popularity
There are many reasons but this is a strong one.
- No One Can Serve Two Masters
But Mash can try.
- Best Demon Dog
The lord of the edge.
- Operation Meteor
Everyone’s favorite 1 star Archer.
- The Twelveth Peer
The weakest of the Paladins.
- Master and Student
Apparently, they both love sweaters.
- KiraKIra Beachwear
Vive La France!
- Toobin’
Becuase the 1988 Atari game is the first place my mind goes.
- No Rivalries on the Beach
It is just a place to have fun!
- ANN Alternative
Anime News Network also weighed in on the first three episodes of Fate/Apocrypha.
- Uncovering Hidden Apocrypha
I have been writing up posts on the new episodes of the Fate/Apocrypha episodes.
