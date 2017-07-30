All Points Bulletin: Disenchanting Little Witch Academia

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Easy as One, Two, Three

The noted linguistic historians known as The Jackson 5 might have somewhat oversimplified the ease of developing a written alphabet but they did not downplay how its simplified systems changed humanity.

Since the All Geeks Considered podcast schedule might be radically different after some life changes with the hosts they decide to do one grab bag podcast before everything changes. So the podcast is a mix of mecha, comic books movies, and board games.

Or maybe just talk to me like games do through a series of mechanics based communication.

AnoAni wraps up the Summer 2017 anime season while also looking at some picks from the current season.

Kate’s picks:

Game of Thrones Bread

An excellent result of casting Ben Hawkey as Hot Pie has been the now real-life bakery! Too bad they don’t deliver across the ocean.

Heaven or Hell! LET’S ROCK!!: