All Points Bulletin: Disenchanting Little Witch Academia

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

  • Easy as One, Two, Three
    The noted linguistic historians known as The Jackson 5 might have somewhat oversimplified the ease of developing a written alphabet but they did not downplay how its simplified systems changed humanity.
  • House Cleaning Before Moving Day
    Since the All Geeks Considered podcast schedule might be radically different after some life changes with the hosts they decide to do one grab bag podcast before everything changes. So the podcast is a mix of mecha, comic books movies, and board games.
  • Talk to Me Like Lovers Do
    Or maybe just talk to me like games do through a series of mechanics based communication.
  • I Think Everyone is a Little Salty About Little Witch Academia
    AnoAni wraps up the Summer 2017 anime season while also looking at some picks from the current season.

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Game of Thrones Bread
    An excellent result of casting Ben Hawkey as Hot Pie has been the now real-life bakery! Too bad they don’t deliver across the ocean.
  • Disenchanted

hisui_icon_4040_round Heaven or Hell! LET’S ROCK!!:

 

