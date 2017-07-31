Looking Back on 10 Years of Reverse Thieves

We did it!

We’ve celebrated some very significant milestones over the years. Including releasing 1,000 and 2,000 posts. We’ve done many interviews, segments, and experiments in our time as well. And we’ve even been podcasting for seven of these last ten years.

After a decade of blogging, it feels like a time for reflection on our entire history. Most of the time we look at what has changed over the previous year with these anniversary posts, but for this decennial celebration, it only seems fitting to look back on the blog as a whole.

We ask that you let us indulge in some pure uncut nostalgia and possibly some natsukashii for ten years of blogging.

Relive our first Otakon report, basically our debut of blogging, in our 2007 Con Report. There is even a picture of me with the producers of Kekkaishi in there! It is oddly fitting that just as this anniversary hits for us, Otakon is changing to a new location and evolving.

How great is it that we used to list what we were reading, watching, and listening to at the end of a post? As if we were on LiveJournal or whatever. This was before we were podcasting or on Twitter or even using MyAnimeList so we were very dedicated to letting our readers into our everyday lives.

The best (and worst) of anime and manga from 2007. This was when we used to do worst things! Oh, look, how quaint my note at the end refers to me still being in college. You’d think looking at my favorite stuff from ten years ago I’d see a difference, but not really.

You can go back and look at the first Ongoing Investigations Post (back when we still did them as written posts). I always thought the idea was super simple but apparently, I was extremely wrong. I don’t think anything we ever did got as many perplexing questions. It was always just supposed to be a post that shows what we were watching, reading or playing. We eventually did 241 of them so you can’t say we quickly gave up on them. If nothing else the segment lives on in the podcast.

I think one of our most high-profile parts of the blog is the Secret Santa Project. It is one of our most successful projects because it brings together a large number of people in the anime community to explore new shows and make some connections at the same time. The project has also helped introduce some veterans uncover shows they might have otherwise missed as well as let newer fans get some curated recommendations. I like to think it brings the community together a bit every year.

The Otaku Diaries is probably the only other part of the blog that could be argued to be a well-regarded as the Secret Santa Project. It was without a doubt our most ambitious project. We had 40 fans answer 125 questions about their relationships, self-image, and views of otakudom. We then compiled all that information and tried to draw some conclusions about anime fandom from it. I admit it is hardly a statistically significant sample size and we were hardly trained sociologists but I think we did a fairly good job looking at the data we collected.

The Otaku Diaries certainly seems like a bygone era for me now. I can’t really imagine doing that again. On the other hand, the Secret Santa Project feels like the true essence of the blog and what we like to do at conventions. Which is recommend anime that people may have overlooked for one reason or another.

Further on conventions, I feel they have become central to what I love about blogging. I love seeking out new information, experiences, and stories, and sharing those things with others. Access at conventions, through blogging, has been really fulfilling.

I also like shouting at the top of my lungs about what I think is good and why you should care if I like it or not.

I have watched more anime and read more manga than I probably would have otherwise thanks to this endeavor.

It has been ten years but we aren’t saying goodbye. I fully expect us to be celebrating a decade of podcasting and getting more years under our belt as bloggers before you will be rid of us.

I still feel my post comparing Kenjiro Hata and Koji Kumeta is one of my favorite posts that never got enough attention. I felt like it was some insightful analysis of how the two artists have influenced each other and how the student’s style was influenced by his mentor and then how it because its own style. I always wonder how the blog would be different if that post had gotten more attention.

If I had to pick one post that changed my fandom it was probably our Hayate review. Hayate the Combat Butler was a series my sister almost randomly suggested we watch. Since then it has gone on to be one of my favorite series. This is a good look at what the reviews on the site used to look like. On a similar note, I feel that our Legend of the Galactic Heroes posts have been tremendously influential on the blog and on ourselves. It was a show I had pushed for us to review for a while so I was glad when it impacted us both so much.

This is just a minor point but I will mention that I did a post about Mahoutsukai no Yoru all the way back in 2010. This is STILL not a translation for this game in English. To say I am a little mrgrgr about that is a bit of an understatement.

Last but not least I still think this post is the perfect crystallization of the blog.

But really the best part of lasting ten years is watching all my enemies slowly drop out of the game while we persist.

If there is anything that motivates the members of the Mendez family it is long nursed sour resentment. I drink it like a heady cocktail that tastes like victory and joy.

Also if we can continue to do this for another decade I might just be able to become the Old Man Logan of Anitwitter. I realize not everything works out for Old Man Logan but that probably only makes it more apropos a metaphor of blogging for twenty years.