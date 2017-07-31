The July 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Action Heroine Cheer Fruits – Sentai Filmworks
- The Adventures of the Little Prince – Discotek
- Baka and Test – Yen Press
- Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle – Kodansha USA
- Black Torch – VIZ
- Blend S – Aniplex USA
- Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card – Kodansha USA
- Chi’s Sweet Adventure – Vertical Inc.
- CITY – Vertical Inc.
- Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! – Udon
- Dead Dead Demon’s Dededededestruction – VIZ
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – VIZ
- The Demon Who Became My Sister – Yen Press
- Fairy Tail S – Kodansha USA
- Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger – Yen Press
- Fire Punch – VIZ
- Getter Robo Devolution – Seven Seas
- Goblin Slayer Year One – Yen Press
- Goblin Slayer Year One (light novel) – Yen Press
- Hatsu*Haru – Yen Press
- Hell Girl S4 – Aniplex USA
- The Hero and His Elf Bride Open a Pizza Parlor (light novel) – Yen Press
- Hotaru’s Way – Kodansha USA
- Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge – VIZ
- I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years (light novel) – Yen Press
- Initial D (film trilogy) – Sentai Filmworks
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Days of Goddess – Yen Press
- Junjo Romantica 3 – RightStuf
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War – VIZ
- Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park – Yen Press
- Kenka Bancho Otome: Girl Beats Boys – VIZ
- Konodori: Dr. Stork – Kodnasha USA
- Kuzumi-kun Can’t You Read the Room – Yen Press
- Love’s Reach – Kodansha USA
- Made in Abyss – Seven Seas
- Magical Canan – Discotek
- MAOYU – Yen Press
- Mermaid Boys – Yen Press
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life – Seven Seas
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-blooded Orphans – Funimation
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz – RightStuf
- Moteki – Vertical Inc.
- My Boy – Vertical Inc.
- Nameless Asterism – Seven Seas
- New Game! – Seven Seas
- Now Playing – Yen Press
- Oh, My Sweet Alien – Yen Press
- Orange: Future – Seven Seas
- Otherwordly Izakaya “Nobu” – Udon
- Owarimonogatari S2 – Aniplex USA
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon (light novel) – Yen Press
- Record of Grancrest War – Aniplex USA
- Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts – Yen Press
- Silver Spoon – Yen Press
- A Sister’s All You Need (light novel) – Yen Press
- Soul Liquid Chambers – Seven Seas
- Stupid Love Comedy – Yen Press
- Tales of Wedding Rings – Yen Press
- Thou Shalt Not Die – Yen Press
- To Heart 2 – Sentai Filmworks
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun – Yen Press
- Tokyo Ravens – Yen Press
- Toradora! (light novel) – Seven Seas
- Zo-Zo-Zombie-kun – Yen Press
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Cartoon Network adding JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Knight’s & Magic, Aho-Girl, Elegant Yokai Apartment Life, Netsuzou Trap, Tsuredure Children, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories S5, Kino’s Journey, Hell Girl 4, Owarimonogatari 2, Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun, The Rising of the Shield Hero, A Place Further Than the Universe, Fastest Finger First, Convenience Store Boy Friends, Ultraman Geed, Chronos Ruler, 18if, Magical Circle Guru-Guru, My First Girlfriend is a Gal, New Game!! S2, In Another World With My Smartphone, Angel’s 3Piece!, True Tears, Shining Tears X Wind, Gamers!, Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor, Nora, Ikémen Sengoku, Teekyu S9, The Reflection, Haibane Renmei, Eureka Seven AO, Code Geass, Slayers Revolution, Laughing Under the Clouds, Ga-Rei-Zero, Chargeman Ken, Pretear, Michiko & Hatchin, Robotics;Notes, Gungrave, Fractale, OniAi, Scrapped Princess
- Crunchyroll Manga adding Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger, Knight’s & Magic, Restaurant to Another World
- HIDIVE adding Action Heroine Cheer Fruits
- Tubi TV adding Fancy Lala, Magical Meow Meow Taruto, Hipira, Daddy Long-Legs, Monster Rancher, Castle Town Dandelion
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Kamen Rider W Getting Sequel Manga
- Studio Trigger Working on 3 New Titles Superhuman Samurai Syber Squad Gridman, DARLING
in the FRANKXX, Promare
- Girls’ Last Tour Getting Anime Adaptation
- Original Anime A Place Further Than the Universe Announced
- Zelda Manga-ka Launching New Original Fantasy Manga
- 5th Lupin the Third Anime Series Announced
- Leiji Matsumoto Film Trilogy in the Works
- Mari Okada Directing First Work Sayonara no Asa ni Yakusoku no Hana o Kazarou
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Spin-off Getting Manga
- Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san TV Anime Green-lit
- 2nd Season Announced for Chii’s Sweet Adventure
- Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Game Getting TV Anime
- 2 Manga Planned Based on Fate/Grand Order Game
- New Detective Conan Special Revealed
- Parappa the Rapper Anime Shorts Getting 2nd Season
- TV Anime Green-lit for Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Light Novels
- The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Gekijo 2nd Season Announced
- 4th Season Coming for Yowamushi Pedal
- Special Chapter Announced for Anata no Koto wa Sorehodo Manga
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Rohan Spin-off Manga Getting OVAs
- Spin-off Shorts Revealed for Magical Circle Guru-Guru Anime
- Fullmetal Alchemist Getting Special Manga at Movie Screenings
- Manga Adaptation Starting for Ecstas Online Light Novels
- New Manga Hariyama no Otome-tachi Launching
- Devils’ Line Anime Green-lit
- Fall in Love Like a Comic Creator Drawing New One-shot and Starting New Series
- Movie Revealed for Seven Deadly Sins
- Kizuna Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Bisco Hatori Drawing New 1-shot
- Idol K 1-shot Revealed
- New Manga Adaptation of Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Novels Announced
- Anime Green-lit for Volleyball Series Harukana Receive
- 2nd Season for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Announced
- Fairy Tail Getting Final Anime Season
- Basilisk Sequel Novels Getting Anime and Manga Adaptations
- Anime TV Series Coming for Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii Manga
- Steins;Gate 0 Anime Adaptation Planned
- New Series Starting from BokuKimi Manga-ka
- Original Racing Anime Two Car Revealed
- New Gundam Manga MS Senki Reboot Launching
- Mobile Suit Gundam Walpurgis Manga Starting
- New Manga God Chance Beginning
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Irregular At Magic High School Movie
- Revolutionary Girl Utena Getting New Manga Chapter
- Angel Beats! Getting New Manga
- Anime Announced for Mainichi JK Kikaku Illustration Project
- Sora to Umi no Aida Multimedia Project Getting Anime
- Anime Green-lit for Alice or Alice – Siscon Nii-san to Futago no Imoto
- Dia Horizon Franchise Getting Anime
- Anime and Manga Adaptations Announced for Märchen Mädchen Light Novels
- Kannagi Creator Launching New Series
- New Anime Project in the Works for KonoSuba
- Attack on Titan New OVA Bundled with Manga
- 2nd Season Announced for Kemono Friends
- TV Anime Revealed for Dame x Prince Game
- Angel Slaughter Game Getting Anime
- Hiyokoi Manga-ka Starting New Series
- New Manga Mimitsuki no Kuro Launching
- Persona 5 TV Anime Revealed
- Ben-To Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- Osama Game Anime Green-lit
- TV Anime Announced for Golden Kamuy
- Hoshin Engi Getting New Anime
- Super Sonico Mascot Getting Special Manga
- All Out!! Creator Drawing New 1-shot
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- 3D Kanojo Getting Live-Action Movie
- Movie Announced for Romance Manga Ano Ko no, Toriko
- City Hunter French Film in the Works
- Web Series Revealed for Futari Monologue
- One Piece American TV Show in the Works
- Film Announced for Misumiso Horror Manga
- New Akagi Series Launching
- Tsumasaki no Uchu Manga Getting Film
- Tokyo Alice Getting Amazon TV Series
- TV Adaptation of Shogi Meshi in the Works
