Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Game is Afoot

- An Elementary Decision
The best part of the 2nd Anniversary celebration for Grand Order is the fact that Sherlock Holmes is now a summonable Servant.
- Type-Moon is Off to the Races
- The first commercial is teasing the upcoming Dead Heat Summer Race!. Speculation has already begun on the classes on the Summer characters.
- America the Beautiful
Just before the Summer event, Grand order put out a small little event for the 1st physical volume of Learning Fate/Grand Order With Manga. So Paul Bunyan has a silly American adventure.
- Everyone Loves Those Mascots
Learning Fate/Grand Order With Manga has spawned more than just a physical book.
- The Fate of the Game
ANN interviewed the Grand Order staff recently at Anime Expo.
- Waiting for a Little Extra
While it still a little while off there is more material coming out for the Fate/Extra anime.
- The War Starts on November 7
Fate/Apocrypha now has an official date to start streaming on Netflix.
- The Magical Girl in the Mirror
As the Prisma Illya movie gets closer the number of pieces of official art increases exponentially.
- Rulers and Avengers all Need Reasons to Smile
With so many new figures coming out from Good Smile, of course, some of them would be Type-Moon related.
- Attack of the Nendoroids
Just a look at the upcoming Nendoroids.
- Print On Demand
A few more details about Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- The Prequel that is Not Fate/Zero
Fate/Prototype – Fragments of Blue and Silver is getting drama CDs.
- Anime de Training EX
Fate/Grand Order VR get some updated info.
- Place a Quarter on the Glass
The official announcement for Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Playing with Fire
They have already announced Kiyohime as the first new character for Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Night Gallery
So much merchandise coming out for the 2nd Anniversary event for Fate/Grand Oder.
- Is that Morgan le Fay?
Thanks to Fate/Apocrypha we have finally gotten an official character design for the enemy of Camelot.
- Rider: Takumi Fujiwara
Considering the upcoming Summer event this only makes more sense.
- Akina SpeedStars vs. Myogi NightKids
Whose side are you on?
- Double Your Pleasure
You might also need double the apples.
- Where the Magic Would Happen
An overview of the Ufotable cafe that often has had many a Type-Moon theme.
- Do You Order from the Black or the Red Menu?
Speaking of which there is going to be a Fate/Apocrypha theme to the Machi Asobi Cafe.
- Nobu is a One Woman Disaster Area
A solo plutonium rock band from the Gagrakacka Mind Zones.
- Mash has the Protection of the Beach House
The healing Pocari Sweat.
- It’s High Noon
You might think it is Altera but it is clearly Wyatt Earp. Clearly.
- I Don’t Think That is a Regulation Uniform
But I’m sure no one complains as they clean.
- Be Our Guest
These uniforms are a little more on the standard side.
- 1492
The dastardly Rider of Resistance.
- She’s 63 Ax Handles High
With her blue ox of course.
- The Golden Train Man
See their modern meet cute.
- Uncovering Hidden Apocrypha
I have been writing up posts on the new episodes of the Fate/Apocrypha episodes.
