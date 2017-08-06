All Points Bulletin: Ninja Busters

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Your Heart Desires Adaptations
An exhaustive, and handy, list of all the fantasy and science-fictions books which have screen adaptations in the works and what stage of the production process they are in.
- More Cannon Busters
Netflix has started production on a full 12 episode season based on the comic and short film by LeSean Thomas
- The Prequel to the Masterpiece Known as Ninja Resurrection
OK. Neither of them is a masterpiece or related but Ninja Scroll does have a special place in the hearts of a generation of anime fans.
- 21 vs. 10,000
At the Battle of Saragarhi 21 signal men sold their lives dearly.
- D-Day Details
A few more stories and clarifications about the Extra History episodes on D-Day.
- Games Can Promote Kise Yayoi
I never turn away from a Precure pun.
I’m really looking forward to more of this crew.
Advertisements