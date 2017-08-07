Pre-Otakon 2017: Capitol Critters

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up or All Points Bulletin this week)

Just a tip for anyone who only listens to the podcast on occasion: While the mood of the podcast is the standard optimistic Reverse Thieves mood there are some HOT TAKES within.

Be sure to attend Our Panel!

New Anime for Older Fans

Friday, 9:00AM, Panel 4 – (WEWCC 150)

Welcome to a brand new Otakon. For several years it has become more and more obvious that the Baltimore Convention Center was just not big enough for Otakon. The byzantine layout of the multi building convention center mixed with overcrowding and harsh bottlenecks made the convention feel like it was ready to burst at the seams. While we are all going to miss the highs and lows of Baltimore the move to DC was long overdue. Moving always brings its own set of problems even in the best of circumstances it was a change that was unavoidable. That said there is a world of possibilities and opportunities that have now opened up and we hope to take advantage of them.

First and foremost the guest lineup this year is solid. Masao Maruyama is back. We have Japanese production guests Ei Aoki, Tetsuya Kinoshita, Tomoki Kyoda, Hidenori Matsubara, Katsuyuki Sumizawa, and Hideyuki Tomioka in attendance. Everything from directors to character designers. Toshio Furukawa and Shino Kakinuma are two older Japanese voice actors. The MAJOR advantage to seeing veteran voice actors: They are 1000% more likely to give you real answers to questions since they are fairly entrenched in the industry.

We’ll be treated to dubbed and subbed showing of In This Corner of the World. And the Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution world premiere. There will also be screenings of the Anime Tamago 2016 short films and Lupin III: The Italian Game. Plus, there will be the East Coast premiere of Fate/Grand Order -1st Order-.

Our tentative schedule for the convention:

Friday

09:00AM New Anime for Older Fans (That’s us!)

10:15AM Fate Universe: I Am the bone of My Panel…

11:30AM Bubblegum Crisis: 30th Anniversary

12:45PM Japanese Heraldry – The Evolution of the Mon

12:45PM Fire Emblem: Genealogy of a Strategy Game

02:00PM Writing for Anime w/ Katsuyuki Sumizawa

02:00PM Shinto Shrine Opening Blessing and Shinto Basics

03:15PM Tomoki Kyoda Focus Panel

04:30PM Break the World’s Shell: Apocalypse and Anime

04:30PM Toshio Furukawa & Shino Kakinuma Q&A

05:45PM Matsubara Live Drawing

07:00PM DPRKartoon: Anime from North Korea

08:15PM Romance and Abuse in Shoujo Manga

08:30PM The History of Magical Girls

11:00PM Panelist Bootcamp

Saturday

09:00AM The First Mecha: From Postwar Japan to Mobile Suit Gundam

10:15AM Samurai Mythconceptions: Learn the Truths of the Legendary Japanese Warrior

11:30AM Otakorp and You: The Bylaws

01:30PM In This Corner of the World w/ introduction by Maruyama and Matsubara

05:00PM In This Corner of the World Panel

06:30PM Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution World Premiere Screening with Director Tomoki Kyoda

08:45PM Fullmetal Alchemy: The Real-World Alchemical Tradition and FMA

11:30PM Writing Renga and More

Sunday

09:00AM Iyashikei: Animated Healing

09:00AM Superheroes and Subversion: The Comedy of One-Punch man

10:15AM An Inherited War: Child Soldiers in the Gundam Universe

11:30AM Complex Motives: The Zero Escape Trilogy

12:45PM Discotek Media Industry Panel

03:00PM Closing Ceremonies

04:00PM Con Feedback Session