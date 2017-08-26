Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Other Super Soaker Saber

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Maid in Summer
The other half of the race is more like the Great Escape.
- I Assume You HAVE to Serve Raman topped with Mapo Tofu When You Wear It
Cospa now has a version of Kotomine’s apron from Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya.
- Suspicious Crowns
Those crowns look a lot like 5 Star Servants symbols. A hidden message perhaps?
- JDASL Power
Jeanne d’Arc Alter Santa Lily get her own Nendoroid.
- Lock Me Up
Medb is the second Servant to get an alternate costume. Considering she is Nasu’s favorite Grand Order original character it only makes sense.
- See You Here Next Week
The Fate/Extella website will have some news about the next game on the 30th.
- So Many Dead Virgins
Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya Drei! volume nine will be a mass murderer.
- It’s Business Time
Give out business cards as a representative of the Chaldea Security Organization.
- No Tatas in Taipei
Some more about the censorship of Grand Order in China.
- CLEARLY Historically Accurate
But probably more accurate than his depiction via his holiday.
- Chosen by the Mop of Selection
I’m a cute gothic lolita maid waitress, sir!
- Sapphire Bullets of Pure Nyafu!
The addition of so many different outfits for Helena Blavatsky means an exponential increase in her fanart.
- Not to be Outdone
I assume Okita will get a swimsuit version in 2018.
- EXTREMELY Lactose Intolerant
Watch out for flying cheddar.
- Clearly a Patrick McGoohan from Escape from Alcatraz Cosplay
What else could it be?
- My Final Formula, the Ultimate Crime, I Shall Prove it Here…
A most dangerous Papa.
- A Powerful Duo
I wonder why they paired these two up together in the race?
- The Many Faces of America
America summed up in a single Servant.
- New Mobile Report Grand Order Endless Waltz: The Glory of Losers
I’m surprised this team did so poorly.
- Is this KEIJO!!!!!!!! ?
Certain Servants always beg the question.
- Uncovering Hidden Apocrypha
I have been writing up posts on the new episodes of the Fate/Apocrypha episodes.
Advertisements