All Points Bulletin: When Do We Get Seiken Densetsu 3?

Kate’s picks:

Kaito Kid Past and Present

A look at Kid’s development over the years. Plus, a review of the 5th volume of Magic Kaito which came out a decade after the 4th!



Why is this beautiful thing not coming to Nintendo Switch!?

Alain’s picks:

Revolutionary Studio MAPPA

There are almost no details but you would be a fool not pay attention to news about a new anime from Kunihiko Ikuhara and MAPPA.

T hrowing Good Money After Bad

Why so many games succumb to the sunk cost fallacy.

Augustus the Strong seems like one of those guys who got his name as more out of irony than anything else.

The Cockpit looks at Otakon 2017 with a bit of mecha focus.

One of the best of the best RPGs!