All Points Bulletin: When Do We Get Seiken Densetsu 3?

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Kaito Kid Past and Present
    A look at Kid’s development over the years. Plus, a review of the 5th volume of Magic Kaito which came out a decade after the 4th!
  • Secret of Mana Remake
    Why is this beautiful thing not coming to Nintendo Switch!?

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round One of the best of the best RPGs!

