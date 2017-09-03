All Points Bulletin: Nanomachine Enhanced Otaku

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Otaku Time Capsule

It only makes sense for Oldtaku no Radio to look at the quintessential old person otaku anime.

I forgot the Shadow War ended so quickly into the fourth season.

It is actually easier to implement accessibility options if you plan them as part of the game from the start.

Kate’s picks:

Even More Shades of Magic

I have recently started reading this delightful fantasy series staring parallel magical Londons by V.E Schwab. So while I’m not finished with the trilogy yet, I’m still thrilled to hear that more stories set in the universe will be forth coming.

OK, not nanomachines but reading this article definitely made me think of them.

Clearly the work of those Studio Giant Ax people: