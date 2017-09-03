All Points Bulletin: Nanomachine Enhanced Otaku

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

  • Otaku Time Capsule
    It only makes sense for Oldtaku no Radio to look at the quintessential old person otaku anime.
  • Back to Babylon
    I forgot the Shadow War ended so quickly into the fourth season.
  • Making Accessibility Accessible
    It is actually easier to implement accessibility options if you plan them as part of the game from the start.

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Even More Shades of Magic
    I have recently started reading this delightful fantasy series staring parallel magical Londons by V.E Schwab. So while I’m not finished with the trilogy yet, I’m still thrilled to hear that more stories set in the universe will be forth coming.
  • The Future is Here: Nanomachines Repair Your Phone
    OK, not nanomachines but reading this article definitely made me think of them.

hisui_icon_4040_round Clearly the work of those Studio Giant Ax people:

