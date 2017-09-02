Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Pistols at Dawn

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Next Stage of Extella
The news the Fate/Extella sequel starts with the announcement that the new main Servant will be Charlemagne.
- If I Became a Bad Person, Would You Be Able To Forgive Me?
We are getting a US screening of the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- The Future of Fate
Aniplex announced the next few events for Grand Order at Crunchyroll Expo.
- Before the Beginning
Fate/Prototype – Fragments of Blue and Silver is getting a drama CD with an accompanying soundtrack.
- Super Soaker Saber Returns
The Archer version of Artoria Pendragon is back as a figure from Good Smile Company with her signature first ascension outfit. I wish they had gone with her second ascension with the black jacket but it is definitely better than the silly beach queen outfit.
- Rulers Now and Lancers in the Future
The next Type-Moon Figma will be Jeanne d’Arc with Scáthach and Cu Chulainn on the horizon.
- Mini Moon Servants
With the announcement of Fate/Extellla Link, I am sure this is just the start of a new wave of Extella toys.
- His and Hertz Box Sets
Japanese is releasing a box set with both the 2wei and 2wei Herz! seasons in one.
- Miyamoto Musashi Takes the Stoplight
Some scans of Type-Moon Ace 12.
- Looking, Good Shiro
The Prisma Illya movie had a good deal of build up on twitter.
- Fate 4: Watching All Night
Japan had a crazy all night marathon of the new Heaven’s Feel movie alongside Fate/Zero and Unlimited Blade Works episodes. That is some “all the Harry Potter movies in one night” endurance run.
- I’m Not Even Sue What is a Joke and What is Just Stupid Anymore
Then again me looking at popularity polls is probably where the problem begins in the first place.
- Silly Sweaters
Team Saberface from the Dead Heat Summer Race! in those Virgin-Killing Sweaters.
- Holy Roman Selfie
I expect to see more Charlemagne as time goes by.
- I’m Guessing BB Does Not Stand For BehBeh
Her swimsuit version reinforces my suspicions.
- Mordred’s New Gang
I see why people would like Mordred’s gang from Type-Moon Ace 12.
- Horse Riding Friends
People really like pairing up Servants with Xuanzang.
- What ‘Bout My Star
Atalanta must be working as a waitress while she tries to make it big as a singer.
- 2016 + 2017
Rivals together again.
- A Sneak Preview of Summer 2018?
Some fan art of Jeanne d’Arc Alter from the summer Comiket.
- Sorceress of the Beach
Nero can cast an enchanting spell with her beauty.
- Happy Birthday, Takashi Takeuchi!
August 28th was the birthday of the artistic half of Type-Moon.
