The August 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Beauty Bunny – Kodansha USA
- Black Panther and Sweet 16 – Kodansha USA
- Cosplay Animal – Kodansha USA
- Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier – Discotek
- Elegant Yokai Apartment Life – Kodansha USA
- Genocidal Organ – Funimation
- The House in Fata Morgana – Sekai Project
- Hybrid×Heart – Funimation
- Kiddy Girl-and – Funimation
- Lupin III: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon – Discotek
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower – GKIDS
- Mr. Osomatsu – VIZ
- Myriad Colors Phantom World – Funimation
- NieA_7 – Discotek
- Obsessions of an Otome Gamer (light novel) – Cross Infinite Worlds
- Project ARMS – Discotek
- Riso no Are, Sagashitemasu – VIZ
- Swan Lake – Discotek
- Takane & Hana – VIZ
- Tomorrow’s Joe – Discotek
- Witch’s House – Yen Press
- The Young Masters Revenge – VIZ
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Cartoon Network adding Outlaw Star
- Crunchyroll Anime adding PAPP, Assassination Classroom Season 2, GUNxSWORD, Shiki, And you thought there is never a girl online?, Peacemaker, Yatterman Night, Danganronpa The Animation, BlazBlue Alter Memory, Brothers Conflict, Aria the Animation, Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero, Kuma Miko, Sasami Magical Girls Club, Basilisk, Koi Koi Seven, .hack//Roots, Juni Taisen, Shattered Angels, Hal, Vexille, TO, Garo the Animation, Bayonetta, King of Thorn, Tokyo Majin, Kingdom, Cheer Boys!!, One Piece East Blue Special, Dream Festival! R, Soul Eater Not!, Ragnarok The Animation, .hack//SIGN, D.Gray-man, Monster Strike: The Fading Cosmos, Food Wars S3, Recovery of an MMO Junkie
- HIDIVE adding Xabungle
- Netflix adding Kakegurui, Lost Song, Baki, Violet Evergarden
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Netoju no Susume Anime Green-lit
- Sword Gai the Animation Revealed from Netflix
- Netflix Working on CG Saint Seiya Series
Oookay?
- New Original Anime A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- Announced by Netflix
- Mitsuru Adachi Drawing New 1-shot
- Senran Kagura 2nd Season Announced
- Spin-off Manga of Re:Creators Starting
- gdgd Fairies Studio Working on Stop-motion Series
I feel like this is going to break some sort of ancient seal just by existing.
- Movie Green-lit for Kimi no Suizo o Tabetai Novel
- Someday’s Dreamers Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Anime Green-lit for Hakumei and Mikochi Manga
- Macross Delta Movie Revealed
- Snow White with the Red Hair Manga-ka Drawing 1-shot
Yay! Why is this manga still not licensed!?
- 1-shots for Faster Than a Kiss and Kawaii Hito Announced
- 2nd Dagashi Kashi Season Green-lit
More sugary goodness.
- Action Heroine Cheer Fruits Spin-off Manga Starting
- Hunter x Hunter Manga-ka Drawing Short Manga
- Web Anime Green-lit for Gohan Suki
- Kunihiko Ikuhara Directing New Anime at MAPPA
I am already hype!
- Toriko Creator Working on Two 1-shots
- Original Anime Vanishing Line Revealed
- Anime Shorts Announced for Sanrio’s Cogimyun
- Manga Adaptation Announced for The Dragon Dentist
- New Gag Anime for the Yokai Ningen Bem Franchise Planned
- Toji no Miko Project Getting Manga
- Okayama Prefecture Launches Tourism Anime
- OVAs Announced for Attack on Titan: Lost Girls
- New Manga Hoshikuzu Prince – The World is Waiting for Us Starting
- Comedy Manga Zasetsu Otoko to Manga Shojo Revealed
- 4-panel Drinking Manga Takunomi Getting Anime
- Love Roma Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- K Getting New 1-shot
- Manga Adaptation for Yo-kai Watch Shadowside: Oni-o no Fukkatsu Announced
- Mysterious Joker Getting New Side-story Manga Series
- New Boys Be Manga Launching
- Switch Girl!! Creator Starting New Manga
- Kamisama Dolls Manga-ka Drawing New Action Manga
- A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- Anime Getting Manga
- Anime Movie Announced for Tokimeki Restaurant☆☆☆ Smartphone Game
- Anime Shorts Revealed for Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji
- New One Piece and Dragon Ball Super Specials Announced
- Infini-T Force Movie Green-lit
- 2nd Season Coming for Kaiju Girls
- New Crusher Joe Manga Starting
- Disney Fireball Anime Getting 3rd Season
YESSSSSS!!!
- Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san Anime Green-lit
- New Fist of the Blue Sky Manga Revealed
- More Anime Announced for Kase-san and Morning Glories
- Two Car Anime Getting Two Manga Adaptations
- Mobile Suit Moon Gundam Manga Starting
- 4th Season Green-lit for Rainy Cocoa
- New Anime and Manga Announced for Mitchiri Neko
- Manga Adaptation in the Works for The Faraway Paladin Light Novels
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- TV Series Coming for Keiji Yugami Manga
- Funji-tachi TV Series Announced
- Mystery Manga Juyo Sankonin Tantei Getting Adaptation
- Setoutsumi Getting New Series
- Marmalade Boy Film Announced
Advertisements