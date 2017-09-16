Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Standing Tall

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Bloomers of Roma
2017 sees the return of Nero Festival in FGO.
- The Sinners Strike Back
You can now watch the Kara no Kyoukai movies on Anime Strike.
- Possible Spoilers
Someone wrote up a list of historical figures who could be Servants from the last Type-Moon Ace. It gives you an idea of people who could be Servants in the future.
- Born To Tokyu Hand Jive
The department store Tokyu Hands is having a Heaven’s Feel promotional event.
- The Light Red Moon
A little more musical promotion for the Prisma Illya movie.
- I Am Not a Useless Goddess
Aniplex Plus unveiled its Archer Ishtar figure.
- Redundant Sakura
I hear you like Sakura so I have a figure of the heroine of Heaven’s Feel holding cherry blossoms so you can admire the sakura while you admire Sakura.
- The Stickers of Mibu
There are some neat Shinsengumi FGO stickers on sale at the Kyoto Manga Fest.
- Become the Mascots
There is so much cool Type-Moon merchandise at the Kyoto Manga Fest.
- Attack of the 50 Foot Woman Standee
Does it come with a very small regular Altera standee?
- Cooking Apocrypha
There is a Fate/Apocrypha themed SEGA Collabo Cafe.
- 15 Years of History
I’m curious what it says if anyone reads this book in November.
- Attention to Details
An interesting observation about the original version of Mahou Tsukai no Yoru.
- Rival Schools
The Empress and the Fox team up to win the sports festival.
- Her Name is Koko, She is Loco, I Said Oh No
Time Time Time Time to Attack
- I Assume Mash in the Anchor in the Relay Race
It only makes sense.
- Festival Fever
The ceremony to defeat Nero. I assume it is much like the Cotton Drifting Festival.
- Apparently, There is Someone in Japan NOT Obsessed with High School Girls
They also like Miyamoto Musashi.
- Bangkok Dangerous
The legend of Dangerous Beast continues.
- Health and Sports Day is Her Day to Shine
Nightingale springs into action!
- She Was All About Nutrition as Well
But I don’t think she made Bentos.
- Sakura is the Queen of Heroes
That top could use a LITTLE more coverage. There has to be something in the Gate of Babylon to help with that.
- The Victory of Defeat
I thought she was always the winner when it came to chariots.
- Racing Rama
Also a cheering Mash.
- Uncovering Hidden Apocrypha
I have been writing up posts on the new episodes of the Fate/Apocrypha episodes.
