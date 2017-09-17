All Points Bulletin: The Noble Eightfold Path

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

Project Octopath Traveler (Working Title)

This RPG for Switch was announced on the recent Nintendo Direct. I love the combined styles of 16-bit with 3D backgrounds. The backgrounds almost look like real miniature sets! Eight stories to go through the world with sounds great and it is cool that each character has a unique ability in how they interact with people they meet along the journey. I love everything, except the title. Go now and play the demo!



Another good candidate for Queen of the Pirates: