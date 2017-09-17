All Points Bulletin: The Noble Eightfold Path

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- I’m Going to be the Queen of the Pirates
A history of Chinese sea piracy leading up to the career of Ching Shih. Sadly there are not enough resources for the whole episode to be about Ching Shih.
- The Legend that Never Was
A look at the legendary game Polybius.
- It Turns Out Invading Russia is Never a Great Plan
Charles XII’s war against Peter the Great starts to go south.
- Project Octopath Traveler (Working Title)
This RPG for Switch was announced on the recent Nintendo Direct. I love the combined styles of 16-bit with 3D backgrounds. The backgrounds almost look like real miniature sets! Eight stories to go through the world with sounds great and it is cool that each character has a unique ability in how they interact with people they meet along the journey. I love everything, except the title. Go now and play the demo!
Another good candidate for Queen of the Pirates:
