Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Over the Garden Wall

- Return to the Garden of Avalon
He’s Back!
- A Pirates Life for Me!
Okeanos drop in the English version of FGO on the 28th.
- The Song the Foretells Tragedy
A new video has a sneak peek at the new theme song for the upcoming Heaven’s Feel movie by Aimer.
- Can You Go to A Japanese Department Store Not Running a Heaven’s Feel Promotion?
It seems that Parco is also running a Heaven’s Feel Event. They have very cute Faye/Stay Night iced cookies.
- I Would Have Assumed Saber Alter Would Work at a Fast Food Joint
Heaven’s Feel is also having a Nakau promotion.
- Sakura Over the Air Waves
They have a radio show with Noriko Shitaya for Heaven’ Feel.
- Zig When Everyone Else is Zagging
Curtain Damashii does an Unlimited Blade Works promotion when everyone else is going with Heaven’s Feel.
- Pick a Side!
Lawson has Fate/Apocrypha event going on next month.
- A Matter of Britain
Bedivere get some cool art for an update on the FGO stage show.
- That Has Got to Sting
Namie Amuro retiring would have normally been the biggest news on Japanese twitter but sadly his announcement came at the same time as Merlin coming back to Fate/Grand Order.
- The Trinity
There is now a Kazuya Hirata as a bonus for seeing the Prisma Illya movie.
- Fate/Extella: The Final Frontier
This is not news about a new Fate/Extra spinoff game but a collaboration event with Monster Hunter Frontier Z.
- 9 Tails Level of Service at 3 Tail Prices
Tamamo no Mae is expanding her figure empire with a waitress version.
- A Goddess on a Mountain Top
This figure is ready to fire off An Gal Tā Kigal Shē.
- The Other Sister
Sakura also gets a figure. It is just her. She is not a Hindu goddess. Yet.
- Don’t Pick the Seaweed
Movic is making Heaven’s Feel keychains.
- Gudako On the Rampage Again
These Learning Fate/Grand Order With Manga kigurumi are a gold mine of content.
- TCGs are Bad Civilization
Poor Atilla. She was almost out but then they pulled her back in.
- Garden of Moe
Olga Marie Animusphere has become the Magus of Flowers.
- Summer Memories
The memories of the summer Servants lives on in our hearts.
- The Gourmand of Mount Ooe
Ibaraki Douji enjoys a good meal.
- A Fiery Oni
More Ibaraki Douji with less food.
- Vampires Love Head Pats
This is what anime has taught me.
- What a Large Needle You Have
I can’t imagine what terrible things Wu Zetian has planned for that needle.
- How to Bathe a Kitten
Atalanta needs to wash off the grit and grime of the Holy Grail War.
- The Big Friendly Giant
Well, the Often Friendly Giant just does not have the same ring.
- The Charms of the Olympians
Nero always makes an impression.
- Assassination Team
The Grocer would be proud.
- What if Mary Was not a Loli?
I think the team might even be more popular. 23
- The Alliance of Red and Blue
Occasionally Nobunaga and Okita can get along.
