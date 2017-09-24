All Points Bulletin: The Fallen Words of a Squid Bancho

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Eccentric Family Pop-up Store

I’m so jealous! I need that jacket.

I’m so jealous! I need that jacket. Haunted Gingerbread House

This amazing, delicious house is part of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday celebration. I swear I will get to go one year.

This amazing, delicious house is part of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday celebration. I swear I will get to go one year. Squid Bancho Mascot

Alain’s picks:

Beware the Gray Ghost

All Geeks Considered looks back on the career of Adam West.



All Geeks Considered looks back on the career of Adam West. Descending into Darkness

Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju is a story that ends in a way that provokes OPINIONS! Oldtaku no Radio battles out their feelings to the show.

Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju is a story that ends in a way that provokes OPINIONS! Oldtaku no Radio battles out their feelings to the show. Follow Your PASSION!

Any interesting Q&A with CGP Grey.

Any interesting Q&A with CGP Grey. Simulating Reality

I admit at points the Simulation Argument can be seen as more navel gazing than aything else I do think it is an intresting thought experiment.

The best skeleton.