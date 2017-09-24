All Points Bulletin: The Fallen Words of a Squid Bancho

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Eccentric Family Pop-up Store
I’m so jealous! I need that jacket.
- Haunted Gingerbread House
This amazing, delicious house is part of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday celebration. I swear I will get to go one year.
- Squid Bancho Mascot
- Beware the Gray Ghost
All Geeks Considered looks back on the career of Adam West.
- Descending into Darkness
Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju is a story that ends in a way that provokes OPINIONS! Oldtaku no Radio battles out their feelings to the show.
- Follow Your PASSION!
Any interesting Q&A with CGP Grey.
- Simulating Reality
I admit at points the Simulation Argument can be seen as more navel gazing than aything else I do think it is an intresting thought experiment.
The best skeleton.
