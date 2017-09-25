Ongoing Investigations: I Hear the Sunspot, Space Runaway Ideon, Super Robot Wars V, My Hero Academia Vigilantes.
Song: My Hero Academia OP 1: “The Day” by Porno Graffitti
Food for Thought: What games based on anime would you like to see localized?
Topics: Crunchyroll releasing anime based games, Fist of the North Star Kickstarter project, Shonen Jump exhibit, Revolutionary Girl Utena exhibit, Legend of the Galactic Heroes 35th anniversary projects.
One thought on “The Speakeasy #093: My Hero Academia Vigilantes, I Hear the Sunspot, Legend of the Galactic Heroes”
You might want to state that My Hero Academia spin-off is actually a prequel that takes care a couple of years prior to the actual manga.