Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

- I’ll Be Back
Fate/Apocrypha only took a week off.
- Highway to Heaven
They already have a pretty nice box for the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- The New Law of the Land
Type-Moon has handed down some new guidelines on what is and is not acceptable with fan works.
- Hang in There Jeanne
Some of the more popular Servants of Fate/Apocrypha are hanging straps.
- Yin and Yang
The Saberfaces of Fate/Extella get a lingerie statue.
- Summer Has Technically Passed But it is Still Damn Hot
So these Fate/Extella swimsuit figures make perfect sense.
- Heaven’s Swag
I expect to see even more merchandise after the Heaven’s Feel movie comes out.
- I’m Surprised Nero and Fate/Extella Never Got a Karaoke Promotion
But Fate/Apocrypha did.
- What is the Familial Relationship Between Jeanne and Mordred as Fellow Saberfaces?
The November issue of Young Ace will have lots of Fate/Apocrypha content.
- I’m Going to Pretend She is Dressed Like the Female Warrior in Dragon Quest III
But it is more likely just Shielder dress as Brave Liz.
- She is Undoubtedly Brave Liz
Carmilla harkens back to her more innocent days.
- Shinmen Musashi no Kami Fujiwara no Harunobu is a lot to Put on a Figure Base
Just in time for her return to Grand Order comes the announcement of a Musashi figure.
- I’m Stuck On Band-Aid
‘Cause a Band-Aid’s stuck on me!
- Popular With Men
But for different reasons.
- Assassins are Not Morning People
They usually have to stay up late for their jobs.
- Cooler than Doritos
So many variations of Sabers and so many ways to represent them.
- Melt My Heart
I like this outfit much better.
