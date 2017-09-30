The September 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Accomplishments of the Duke’s Daughter – Seven Seas
So now we are getting the girls version of “person sent to a fanasty world” show?
- All Out!! – Kodansha USA
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Official Guide Book Merkmal – Seven Seas
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Supplement I – Seven Seas
- Arifureta – From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Seven Seas
- Barefoot Gen – Discotek
- Barefoot Gen 2 – Discotek
- ClassicaLoid (S2) – Sentai Filmworks
Did this show do really well in Japan?
- Cutie Honey – Seven Seas
- Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! (light novel) – Seven Seas
- Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! (manga) – Seven Seas
- The Dungeon of the Black Company – Seven Seas
- Girls’ Last Tour – Sentai Filmworks
- Go For It, Nakamura! – Seven Seas
- Grand Blue Dreaming – Kodansha USA
- Himouto! Umaru-chan – Seven Seas
- Himouto! Umaru-chan R – Sentai Filmworks
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord – Seven Seas
- How to Treat Magical Beasts – Seven Seas
- Hozuki’s Coolheadedness (S2) – Sentai Filmworks
- Hungry For You: Endo Yasuko Stalks the Night – Seven Seas
- If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord – Seven Seas
- Infini-T Force (TV) – VIZ
- Infini-T Force (movie) – VIZ
- Juni Taisen – Zodiac War – VIZ
- Just Because! – Sentai Filmworks
- Kissdum R – Engage Planet – Sentai Filmworks
- Land of the Lustrous – Sentai Filmworks
- Little Devils – Seven Seas
- Magical Sempai – Kodansha USA
Is it easier or harder to get thier attension as opposed to muggle uperclassmen?
- Mushroom Girls in Love – Seven Seas
- My Girlfriend is Shobitch – Sentai Filmworks
- Naisho no Tsubomi – Sentai Filmworks
- Outbreak Company – J-Novel Club
- Photon: The Idiot Adventures – Discotek
- Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General – Seven Seas
- Rave Master – Kodansha USA
- Rogue Samurai – MediBang
- Satan’s Secretary – Seven Seas
- Shojo Fight – Kodansha USA
YEAH! Bring on the women sports manga!
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle – VIZ
- UQ Holder – Sentai Filmworks
- The Voynich Hotel – Seven Seas
- Yowamushi Pedal the Movie – Discotek
New Crowdfunding Projects
- Fist of the North Star bilingual e-book
This is just so cool!
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Anime Strike adding Garden of Sinners, Just Because!, My Girlfriend is Shobitch, Himouto! Umaru-chan R, Land of the Lustrous, UQ Holder
- Cartoon Network adding Cowboy Bebop
- Crunchyroll Anime adding 91 Days OVA, Project Blue Earth SOS, Kingdom S2, Tatami Galaxy, Vandread, Pumpkin Scissors, Monster Strike’s MSonic!, Trinity Blood, Sands of Destruction, Girls Bravo, Kaleido Star, Master of Martial Hearts, Kurau: Phantom Memory, The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan, Blade Runner Black Out 2022, A Certain Magical Index: The Miracle of Endymion, Eureka Seven – good night sleep tight young lovers, Gunslinger Girls, Black Clover, Urahara, Dies Irae, Recovery of an MMO Junkie, Hero Tales, Shigurui, Tenchi in Tokyo, Noir, Welcome to the NHK, Is This a Zombie? of the Dead, Ai Yori Aoshi, Ai Yori Aoshi: Enishi, Mr. Osomatsu S2, Blood Blockade Battlefront, Love Live! Sunshine!!, A Sister’s All You Need, King’s Game, KONOHANA KITAN, Code: Realize, Anime-Gataris, Girls’ Last Tour, Sengoku Night Blood, Love is Like a Cocktail
- Viewster adding School Days, Humanity Has Declined, Magical Heart Kokoro-chan OVA, The Everyday Tales of a Cat God
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Paradise of Innocence Getting Spin-off Manga
- Baccano! Author and Manga-ka Working on New Series
I will keep my eye on this.
- New Goblin Slayer! Spin-off Manga Starting
Sadly this is not a new Slayers series.
- Himawari Manga Launching in Weekly Shonen Champion
- Library Cross Infinite Game Getting TV Anime
- Spin-off Mystery Novel The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II Manga Launches
I NEED this to get a offical translation.
- Pingu Character Getting Anime
- New Sylvania Families Anime Shorts Starting
:O they are CG but I’m still interested!
- Manga Spin-off Announced for Guardians of the Galaxy Movies
- Netflix Anime Neo Yokio Revealed
- Magical Girl Site TV Anime Green-lit
- Comedy Manga Space Battleship Tiramisu Getting Anime
- TV Anime Announced for Shichisei no Subaru
- Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda-san Anime Green-lit
- New Anime Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari Revealed
- Shinichiro Watanabe Working on Blade Runner Short
- You could not get a better director for this sort of short.
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Getting Anime Shorts
- New Magazine Bessatsu Dragon Age Launching
- Anime Announced for Comedy Manga Hinamatsuri
- 2 OVAs Revealed for Children of the Whales
This is not a tragedy about the children of people who spend all their money on free to play games.
- Kochikame Getting New Manga Chapter
- Original Anime Project A5 Announced
- New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Manga Starting
- Capeta Creator Beginning New Manga
- New Anime and Manga Announced for Z/X Franchise
- Naoki Urasawa Launching New Manga Series
- UQ Holder! Getting Two New OVAs Bundled with Manga
- Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu Getting Movie
- Anime Green-lit for Kenja no Mago Novels
- Gundam Twilight Axis Getting Manga Adaptation
I assume this will be more fleshed out than the anime.
- Creatures Family Days Manga Getting Japanese-Taiwanese Co-pro Anime
- 2nd Season Revealed for One Room
- Bikini Warriors Getting New OVA
- 3rd Season Announced for My Hero Academia
- Anime Adaptation of Twitter Manga O-shushi Da yo Revealed
- Chihayafuru Getting Manga about Middle School Years
That seems an … odd choice.
- New Chapter of Solanin Added to New Edition
Wow! Not sure we’ll ever get this but I’m still thrilled.
- Anne Happy Creator Starting New Short Manga
- New Idolm@ster Manga Launching
- Tentai Senshi Sunred Getting Special Manga Chapter
- Manga About Anime Screenwriters Starting
That seems like an intresting angle for the anime/manga series about anime/manga genre.
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica Artist Hanokage Beginning Fantasy Manga
- Compilation Film Announced for Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru
- Gundam Twilight AXIS Getting Compilation Film
- 2 Spin-off Manga Revealed for Arpeggio of Blue Steel
- Original Romance Anime Tada-kun wa Koi o Shinai Green-lit
Looks like a good staff and original romance anime is pretty rare.
- Girls’ Last Tour Getting Spin-off Anime
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- New Rurouni Kenshin Movie Revealed
- Saki Spin-off Getting TV Series and Movie
- 2nd Season Announced for Good Morning Call
- Otoko no Misao Series Revealed
- Movie Coming for Anitomo
- TV Series Announced for Hana ni Kedamono
- The Flower Blossom? Getting Movie
- New Akagi TV Series Revealed
- Live Action Special Coming for Ojarumaru
- TV Series Announced for Furin Shokudo
- Your Name Getting Hollywood Film Adaptation
Erm, do we need this?
