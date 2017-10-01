All Points Bulletin: Worst Mental Anchors

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- My Witchy Academia
The OSMcast! returns from another long hibernation to discuss Little Witch Academia.
- The Worst Game Ever
A fascinating story of the game Hareraiser. It is actually a contender for the title of Worst Game Ever because it is more than a bad game it’s actively a malicious scam.
- I Learned What Gavelkind Means
Did the collapse of Charlemagne’s empire change the history of Europe and the world permanently.
- Mental Anchors Aweigh
The Anchoring Effect and how it affects your perception of things.
- Visit Laura Palmer’s House
The owner will welcome you with open arms.
- Machine Body Autonomy
An essay about existence as AI in science-fiction. This really makes me want to watch Battlestar Galactica.
