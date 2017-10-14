Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Musashiden II – Blade Master

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- So Many Ninjas
I guess that is what happens when the new singularity in Grand Order is filled with Japanese Servants.
- The Other Sister Strikes Back
Parvati Sakura is here.
- Crunchyroll Tournament Coverage
A first look at the Shimosa Chapter Release in Grand Order.
- The Eli Trilogy
What Class will she be for this third Halloween event hinted at by the end of the current rerun?
- Drake’s Fortune Remastered
The first look at Drake in Fate/Extra – Last Encore.
- One Step Closer to Six Seasons and a Movie
Fate/kaleid liner PRISMA ILLYA is getting another season after the movie.
- Art Comes in All Forms
Some Highlights from the net stream before the release of the new chapter of Grand Order.
- Troopers Three (go!), Virtual Reality
The Fate Grand Order VR game comes out on December 6th for free.
- Heavenly Music
There is a Heaven’s Feel branded Astell & Kern AK70 MKII music player.
- Get Your Tickets Here
The tickets for the showings of the American release of the Heaven’s Feel movie have gone on sale.
- Another Omen
The second Presage Flower trailer is officially subtitled.
- The Ever Approaching Footsteps of Fate
As is the Type-Moon tradition there is always a series of drawings released online to herald a new release. The Heaven’s Feel movie is no different.
- Saber’s Version of Heaven’s Feel
The Animate Cafe gets a Fate/Stay Night look with the release of the new movie and Good Smile is involved.
- The Boys Visit Tokyu Hands
In their finest no less.
- Mordred Murders at the Newtype Awards
Fate/Apocrypha does fairly well at the Newtype Awards this year.
- Eliminating the Other Timelines
THe extremely official looking Grand/Order Alternative fan novels seem to be the first casualty of the new fan works guidelines in regards to Grand Order.
- Pull The Sword From the Stone
Aniplex + is selling a full-sized Excalibur replica from Proplica.
- The Fidget Spinner that Never Misses
There is a Gae Bolg Fidget Spinner.
- Alternative Acrylic Collection
THere a new Fate/Extella charms with the characters in DLC their outfits.
- It Was Inevitable
Famed maid lover Takashi Takeuchi teamed up with Masaki Kuga to create two books about the maid boom in Japan. One cover had a new maid character whereas the other had Hisui and Kohaku.
- The Other Gozen
This Archer is already getting some attention.
- Military Disciple
Jeanne Alter keeps the rank and file in order with style and grace.
- M*A*S*H Season 5
Shielder has so many different aspects.
- Bedtime with BB
She already has her own pillows.
- Waiting for You
Under the cherry blossoms until you come back.
- A Demon Summer
I can handle this sort of heat.
- Maid to be Cute
“Mikon!”
- The Healing Power of Red
If only the main Nightingale art was this refined as her in the Chaldea Security uniform.
- Super High School Level Beautiful CEO.
Cleopatra makes an entrance.
- Mischief Night
People are still waiting for Ereshkigal.
- Need a Light?
Smoking with Lord El-Melloi II.
- Return of the Director
Olga Marie Animusphere Against the World Crime League.
- The Whole Kit and Caboodle
Jeanne Alter loves cats.
- Domestic Ushiwakamaru
I wonder what she likes to cook for herself.
- Primate Murder of the Heart
Beast of Calamity’s true form.
- Liz Gets an Idol Upgrade
Carmilla has a very different appeal on stage than Liz.
- Tavern on the Green
People’s imaginations were set ablaze by Atalanta in a tavern wench’s outfit.
- The Sexy Dragon’s Daughter
A dragon who is not dragon maid. Yet.
