All Points Bulletin: Happy Inktober Madness

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

What’s Your Rey’s Parents Theory?

Some really good ones here that I hadn’t considered. I really like the Qui-Gon as grandfather angle. I’m still hoping Rey is Obi-Wan’s grandchild but maybe she is also Luke’s child???

Alain’s picks:

Follow this great Inktober series with just dogs!