Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Other Gozen

- Sakura Owns the Box Office
The Heaven’s Feel movie has been doing well in Japan.
- Those Posters are Both Adorable and Scary
I love the posters done by the voice actors even if they are a bit janky.
- No Getting Into Heaven
It seems that the LA premiere of the Heaven’s Feel Movie has sold out already.
- Get a Ticket to Heaven
There are still theaters with tickets outside of the big event in LA.
- Sakura Cafe
Why make another cafe Heaven’s Feel themed when you can just make a pop-up cafe that is Fate themed from the start.
- Past, Present, and Future
These new Heaven’s Fell bonus items invoke the ties between Fate.Zero and Fate/Stay Night.
- Pumpkin Spiced Quest
The Adventure of Singing Pumpkin Castle ~Mad Party 2017~ is finally out for the English release of Grand Order.
- Ninja III: The Domination
There are a whole bunch of ninja in the latest chapter of Grand Order.
- Archer Makes a Wonderful Waiter
But you can also still just theme the Animate Cafe.
- What Class is Hello Kitty?
Sanrio of all people is now making Fate/Stay Night goods.
- Summon Servants Everywhere
You can have summoning circle bathmats and coasters.
- Free Mash for Everyone
Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight comes out on December 6th and you can’t beat the price.
- Trick or Treat
Animate has Grand Order themed Halloween cards although some of them are more in the spirit of the holiday than others.
- Sheathed in the breath of stars. A torrent of shining life. Hail! The Sword of Promised Victory!!
I love the picture of Ayako Kawasumi holing the replica Excalibur.
- The Chloe Cup
I expect to see Race Queen Chole figures on the self sometime next year.
- Mirai Ninja
Katō Danzō powers up for another mission.
- Archer Inferno
This time it is Tomoe Gozen.
- Maid in the Land of Shadows
I assume she has a Gáe Bolg broom to perform her duties.
- My Lunch with Musashi
She loves noodles.
- The Soft Empresses
A very light Nero.
- Lay Down After a Drink
And just relax.
- Swimsuit Armistice
People love drawing these two together.
