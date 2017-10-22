All Points Bulletin: Evolution of Shooom

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Robot Jox 3: The Far Less Impressive

The Cockpit looks at the televised Giant Robot Duel from Megabots. It is sadly less impressive than you would have dreamed and more in line with what you probably expect.

All Geeks Considred finally gets around to watching Attack on Titan Season 1.

The transformation of Otto von Bismarck from wild rebel to more measured leader.

The addictive nature of the progress treadmill in games.

Kate’s picks:

Ghouls and Ghosts

An excellent article for the season about Shigeru Mizuki’s monsters.

Beautiful stills from the upcoming French animation production Shooom’s Odyssey.

A far better use of robots: