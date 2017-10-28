Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Pen Pal Trio Complete

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Shōwa vs. Heisei Mecha Elizabeth
I am extremely excited to get a free Alter Ego Servant. Osakabehime also seems super fun.
- Love That Golden Wing Craft Essence
The Legend of the Galatic Heroes reference means the Halloween 2017 Event in Grand Order is just awesome.
- Prelude to a Free Nobunaga
They are releasing the Fate/GUDAGUDA comics in English. They are mostly doing this so the GUDAGUDA Honnouji Event can come out in English. Thanks to Metal Caveman for pointing this out.
- Free Mash for Everyone
Her VR game comes out December 6th.
- Welcome to Sherwood Forest
Robin Hood’s look in the Fate/Extra anime is unveiled.
- Laying Down the Law
A closer look at what is permissible for Grand Order related fan works.
- Return to the Garden
Now that Kara no Kyoukai is legitimately streaming in English it only makes sense that people would be going back to watch it.
- Nero: Now in Cat Form
The Fate/Extella and Monster Hunter crossover only get weirder.
- The Appropriate Season for the DVD
The Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya movie now has a home video release date.
- Saber Becomes Fashionable
Fate/Grand Order is going to have a promotion with the Japanese clothing store Avail in November. I’m curious to see what they will be selling.
- Sakura Finally Get to be a Maid Too
A Closer look at the Heaven’s Feel Animate Cafe.
- Bonuses Beyond Sakura Cards in Grand Order
They have some great extra for seeing the Heaven’s Feel movie in theaters.
- More Merch for the Masses
Of course, there is more swag for the Haven’s Feel movie.
- I Assume Grand Order Felt Left Out
So they are doing a promotion with Lawson convenience stores.
- EMIYA only Swims Free
Archer gets to be a sexy swimsuit figure from Aoshima.
- Jeff Bezos: Berserker Servant
Making Penthesilea the Amazon CEO in the Halloween event was a stroke of genius.
- This is Clearly Someone’s Fetish
Katō Danzō is for everyone who misses Rozen Maiden.
- Alice is the Bluebird of Happiness
Sadly she is not in the penguin suit.
- Clearly the More Popular Gozen
Suzuka Gozen never got this much love.
- Too Many Traits
Mochizuki Chiyome is many fetishes in one girl.
- Japanese Servant Party
The Heroes of Japan go out drinking.
- Saint of the Convenience Store
Jeanne D’arc gets a job at Lawson.
- The New Trinity
The heroic Masters of the original Fate/Stay Night are back in Servant form.
- Ninja/School Life
Mochizuki Chiyome dresses like a normal person.
- Who’s your Daddy?
If your Jubei the answer is Saber Empíreo.
