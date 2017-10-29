All Points Bulletin: Controversial Food Halls

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Delicious Department Store Food Halls

A look at some of Tokyo’s yummy underground markets.

A look at some of Tokyo’s yummy underground markets. Origin of the Kingkiller

We now have an plot summary for the Showtime adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle and it’s a prequel? I wonder if the are starting earlier in hopes that they won’t catch up to the books before the final one is released. I hope the show does well enough to continue on because it would be a bummer not to see Kvothe in this show.

Alain’s picks:

I’m excited that ACCA is getting a spin-off manga.