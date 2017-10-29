All Points Bulletin: Controversial Food Halls

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Delicious Department Store Food Halls
    A look at some of Tokyo’s yummy underground markets.
  • Origin of the Kingkiller
    We now have an plot summary for the Showtime adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle and it’s a prequel? I wonder if the are starting earlier in hopes that they won’t catch up to the books before the final one is released. I hope the show does well enough to continue on because it would be a bummer not to see Kvothe in this show.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round I’m excited that ACCA is getting a spin-off manga.

