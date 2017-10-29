All Points Bulletin: Controversial Food Halls

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Delicious Department Store Food Halls
A look at some of Tokyo’s yummy underground markets.
- Origin of the Kingkiller
We now have an plot summary for the Showtime adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle and it’s a prequel? I wonder if the are starting earlier in hopes that they won’t catch up to the books before the final one is released. I hope the show does well enough to continue on because it would be a bummer not to see Kvothe in this show.
- No Doki Doki Literature Club
An assortment of spooky games to play on Halloween.
- Sometimes a Cigar is Just a Political Statement
I’m surprised how often Otto von Bismarck is beaten down before he succdedin anything he does.
- Controversial Romero Opinions
For Halloween All Geeks Considered examines Night of Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, and CREEPSHOW as part of their George A. Romero retospective. Also Vinnie has never seen Beetlejuice. For shame.
- Powered by Fish Farts
Apparently people hate Oldtaku no Radio therefore they watched Gyo: Tokyo Fish Attack.
I’m excited that ACCA is getting a spin-off manga.
