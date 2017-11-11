Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Visions of Halloween 2018

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- I Wonder if Faye Mata Knows What She is In For
The dub casting is out for the Netflix release of Fate/Apocrypha.
- Inside the Actors Studio
We might not get the Q&A with the actors that everyone got with the LA premiere but there is at least a little treat for the rest of the audiences in US showings of the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- But Always Remember
The Japanese theater bonuses are always nicer.
- Only Monsters Pick Choice #7
7-11 is getting in on the Heaven’s Feel Merchandise train and patron can help select what gets made.
- Sakura: The Junior High Years
I wonder if they will be an off fandom that hates normal Sakura but likes her junior high school iteration.
- Who Knew Sakura Could be Popular?
The first Heaven’s Feel movie shot her to the top of the Newtype popularity polls.
- The Power of Female Type-Moon Fans
While many of the men of Type-Moon still don’t have figures at least the King Arthur balance is being equalized with a male Pendragon Nendoroid.
- Testing 1-2-3
They are rolling out a few test machines for Fate/Grand Order Arcade in December.
- Dangerous Cosplay
Prisma Illya fans can decide which outfits Illya wears for the upcoming merchandise.
- That Outfit is Not Conducive to Cleaning
I thought Artoria Lancer was a more practical lady.
- Fashionable Chaldea
The Count of Monte Cristo is too sexy for this runway.
- Elizabeth Báthory is Blasting Off Again
Prepare for trouble!
- Florence Nightingale’s Stock Continues to Rise
That Trick or Treatment CE has done wonders for her.
- Guda Guda Treatment
Nobu and Otika want in on this Trick or Treatment action.
- Cooperative Play
Is this a common ship?
- Dog Meets Ninja
Katō Danzō meets the Aibo.
Advertisements