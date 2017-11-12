All Points Bulletin: Kyoto Animation Road Trip

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Apple Joins The Streaming Series Wars
Apparently, Apple will start making scripted original content for streaming. Looks like they are going pretty big for the first attempts.
- Kyoto Animation Fan Event
Great photos from this recent event showing off character art and posters among other things.
- Otaku Road Trip
Go to strange new places, meet strange new people, and kill them with a motorrad in the 2003 version of Kino’s Journey.
- I Guess Train Otaku Could Have Been Powerful Generals
Otto von Bismarck gets his uniflying war with France.
- Isn’t It Romantic
The influence of the Romantic movement on Frankenstein in particular and science fiction in general.
- Gary Grigsby’s War in the West Scares Me
Another set of games you might want to try. Subsurface Circular might be a Reverse Thieves concept for a game.
