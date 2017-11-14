Pre-Anime NYC 2017:

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up
or All Points Bulletin this week.)
We’re attending the inaugural Anime NYC! Can New York City truly get a forever anime convention? Anime NYC hopes so!
Our tentative schedule for the convention:
Friday
01:30 PM – Anime Fandom 15 Years Ago
03:30 PM – The Simulated Camera
04:30 PM – When Gundam Came to Hollywood
06:00 PM – What is HIDIVE?
07:30 PM – Beyond Bebop: Japanese Jazz
08:30 PM – Sports Anime for the Fujoshi
09:30 PM – Gender, Sexuality, and Psychology in Revolutionary Girl Utena
Saturday
11:00 AM – Saturday AM Industry Panel: Celebrating Four Years of Our Diverse Shonen Manga Magazine
11:45 AM – Fandom Interface
01:00 PM – Aniplex of America Industry Panel
02:00 PM – SUNRISE Industry Panel
03:00 PM – LeSean Thomas
03:00 PM – Fate/Grand Order Localization Panel
03:45 PM – Japanese Feminism 101
04:00 PM – Gundam Thunderbolt Panel with Naruyoshi Kikuchi
05:00 PM – Masaki Tachibana
06:00 PM – IDOLiSH7 US Premiere with Q&A
06:45 PM – The Women of Mobile Suit Gundam
08:45 PM – Exploring Dystopia in Attack on Titan, The Walking Dead, and Fahrenheit 451
09:45 PM – From Under The Bed: Horror In Anime & Manga
Sunday
11:30 AM – Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower Premiere and Concert
02:00 PM – Crunchyroll Simulcast Preview Panel
04:00 PM – Satoshi Kon: The Man, His Method, and Madness