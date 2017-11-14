(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up

or All Points Bulletin this week.)

We’re attending the inaugural Anime NYC! Can New York City truly get a forever anime convention? Anime NYC hopes so!

PRE-ANIME NYC 2017 PODCAST

Our tentative schedule for the convention:

Friday

01:30 PM – Anime Fandom 15 Years Ago

03:30 PM – The Simulated Camera

04:30 PM – When Gundam Came to Hollywood

06:00 PM – What is HIDIVE?

07:30 PM – Beyond Bebop: Japanese Jazz

08:30 PM – Sports Anime for the Fujoshi

09:30 PM – Gender, Sexuality, and Psychology in Revolutionary Girl Utena

Saturday

11:00 AM – Saturday AM Industry Panel: Celebrating Four Years of Our Diverse Shonen Manga Magazine

11:45 AM – Fandom Interface

01:00 PM – Aniplex of America Industry Panel

02:00 PM – SUNRISE Industry Panel

03:00 PM – LeSean Thomas

03:00 PM – Fate/Grand Order Localization Panel

03:45 PM – Japanese Feminism 101

04:00 PM – Gundam Thunderbolt Panel with Naruyoshi Kikuchi

05:00 PM – Masaki Tachibana

06:00 PM – IDOLiSH7 US Premiere with Q&A

06:45 PM – The Women of Mobile Suit Gundam

08:45 PM – Exploring Dystopia in Attack on Titan, The Walking Dead, and Fahrenheit 451

09:45 PM – From Under The Bed: Horror In Anime & Manga

Sunday

11:30 AM – Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower Premiere and Concert

02:00 PM – Crunchyroll Simulcast Preview Panel

04:00 PM – Satoshi Kon: The Man, His Method, and Madness

