All Points Bulletin: Classic Wyld Stallyns Albums

- Less Radical and More Bogus
An examination of the themes of radical alienation in Frankenstein.
- It’s a Hard Knock Life
Kavadh Anushirawan overcomes a lot to keep control of the Sasanian Empire but pays a heavy cost in doing so.
- Fast Food For Life
Can you earn a special card that lets you eat for free at McDonald’s or Burger King?
- Trust, Who Do Ya?
The dynamics of games losing player trust while still being profitable in the short-term.
- Support Puerto Rico and Comic Artists
This newly announced comic anthology will help bring hurricane relief to Puerto Rico while also highlighting talented Puerto Rican artists. It will be in comic stores in March 2018.
- Star Wars Gets a Cool New Look
This Japanese poster for the new film is drawn by Kohei Horikoshi artist of My Hero Academia.
- Classic Book Scratch-off
A fun way to keep track of how well-read you are.
I will admit I partially used Prince lyrics at a post title so I could include a picture of Josuke Higashikata:
