Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Shadows of Yog-Sothoth

- Christmas Kills Another Annoying Meme
Ereshkigal finally makes her debut with the new Christmas event in Grand Order.
- 2 New Anime
There will be 2 New Years shorts to close out 2017. The first is Fate/Grand Order Moonlight/Lostroom and the other is based around Fate/School Life. One of these is far more surprising than the other.
- Saber Enters the Virtual World
It seems that the VR game has a Artoria part in addition to all of the Mash parts.
- I Can’t Believe It Has Been 10 Years
UFOtable goes all out for the 10th birthday of the Kara no Kyoukai movies.
- January 27th
Fate/Extra Last Encore get a premiere date.
- Arcades: The Original Pay to Win with Microtransactions
The first look at the cabinet for Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- It is All in the Manual
Siliconera has a wonderfully detailed look at the actual mechanics of the Fate/Grand Order Arcade game.
- Gameplay Time
Some gameplay videos from Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Your VR For Nothing and Your Mash For Free
The released the Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight for free.
- Why Nikola Tesla was the Greatest Geek Servant Who Ever Lived
London is on its way to the English version of Grand Order.
- Presage Christmas
The Heaven’s Feel Movie is getting some Christmas Cheer for the holidays.
- The Jólakötturinn of Kigurumi Mascots
The Gudako mascot is back for Christmas time.
- What if the Power Levels Debate was an Article?
Apparently, ANN has the class-specific answer to this.
- We’re in the Money
More proof that Grand Order is very profitable.
- Class II A
Of course, Nero’s gym uniform would get a figure.
- The Best in Demonic Rainwear
Apparently, Redrop thinks people will want Demon God Pillar ponchos at the next Comic Market.
- The Answers to the Riddles of the Queen of Sheba
A look at some of the details of the Queen of Sheba’s character design from Katou Itsuwa.
- Some Like it Hot
The girl is at your side, are you gonna do it.
- With More Gifts than Just Frankincense, Myrrh, and Gold
I expect to see a lot more of the Queen of Sheba in the future.
- Journey to the East of Eden
Xuanzang likes to dress up.
- Generational Bonding
Paul Bunyan and Yagyu Munenori connect.
- Kemono Friends
Animal ear bonding.
- The Desert Beauty Alliance
It has sparked the imagination of fan artists.
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Dead Star
Abigail Williams has been touched by that beyond the stars.
- But She Can Also Be Cute
There are two sides to Abigail Williams.
- Maybe for the Next Prisma Illya Event
I know a lot of people were disappointed that Miyu Edelfelt was not also a Servant. Someone decided to do something about it.
- Embracing Nothingness
I wish I had gotten a Miyamoto Musashi during Shimosa.
- Hello Piggies
Circe is a fun gal.
- Not a Servant … Yet.
I presume we will see Lavinia Whateley as a Servant in the future.
- The Truth
The ugly reality in a beautiful form.
- The Darkest Timeline
An image from a timeline where the Christmas event went WRONG.
