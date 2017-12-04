All the Titles Fit to License, 2017 Edition

There were more than twice the amount of manga licensed compared to anime this year. A whopping 240+ manga licenses were announced! That is surprising since the amount of titles picked up in 2016 had dropped from 2015 and were hovering closer to the low-100s. Even more shocking was that more than 70 of the 2017 titles were licensed by Seven Seas alone.
Anime licenses were hovering around 100 which is a little lower than last year. The big takeaway from this year was how little Funimation licensed with a mere 12 titles. Just 4 Aniplex licenses and none from Pony Canyon as well. Light novel licenses were about the same. And crowdfunding campaigns continued to increase but more on the creation side rather than the licensing side.
As a reminder, this list does not include streaming-only anime and manga. And as always, let us know if we missed anything.
Anime
- 18if – Funimation
- Action Heroine Cheer Fruits – Sentai Filmworks
- The Adventures of the Little Prince – Discotek
- Ajin: Demi-Human – Sentai Filmworks
- Anonymous Noise – Sentai Filmworks
- Armed Girl’s Machiavellism – Sentai Filmworks
- Atom the Beginning – Sentai Filmworks
- Babel II – Discotek
- Barefoot Gen – Discotek
- Barefoot Gen 2 – Discotek
- Battle Girl High School – Sentai Filmworks
- Beyblade Burst Evolution – Sunrights
- Beyond the Boundary -I’LL BE HERE- Future – Sentai Filmworks
- Beyond the Boundary -I’LL BE HERE- Past – Sentai Filmworks
- Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic – Funimation
- Blend S – Aniplex USA
- Captain Harlock Endless Orbit SSX – Discotek
- Cinderella Boy – Discotek
- ClassicaLoid (S2) – Sentai Filmworks
- Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier – Discotek
- Dancougar – Discotek
- Digimon Adventure tri. – Shout! Factory
- The Dragon Dentist – Sentai Filmworks
- Dynamic Chord – Sentai Filmworks
- Fighting Foodons – Discotek
- Frame Arms Girl – Sentai Filmworks
- Freedom – Discotek
- Galaxy Angel Z – RightStuf
- Gatchaman Fighter – Sentai Filmworks
- Genocidal Organ – Funimation
- Girls’ Last Tour – Sentai Filmworks
- Good Witch of the West – Sentai Filmworks
- GoShogun – Discotek
- GoShogun: The Time Étranger (movie) – Discotek
- Grimoire of Zero – Sentai Filmworks
- Halo Legends – Shout Factory
- Hell Girl S4 – Aniplex USA
- HELLS – Discotek
- Himouto! Umaru-chan R – Sentai Filmworks
- Hinako – Sentai Filmworks
- Hitorijime My Hero – Sentai Filmworks
- Hozuki’s Coolheadedness (S2) – Sentai Filmworks
- Hybrid×Heart – Funimation
- Hyouka – Funimation
- In This Corner of the World – Shout! Factory
- Infini-T Force (TV) – VIZ
- Infini-T Force (movie) – VIZ
- Initial D (film trilogy) – Sentai Filmworks
- Junjo Romantica S3 – RightStuf
- Just Because! – Sentai Filmworks
- Kabukiku! – Sentai Filmworks
- Kaiba – Discotek
- KanColle – Funimation
- Kiddy Girl-and – Funimation
- Kissdum R – Engage Planet – Sentai Filmworks
- Land of the Lustrous – Sentai Filmworks
- The Life of Budori Gusko – Sentai Filmworks
- Love and Lies – Sentai Filmworks
- Love, Chunibyo, & Other Delusions: Rikka Takanashi Version – Sentai Filmworks
- Lupin III: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon – Discotek
- Made in Abyss – Sentai Filmworks
- Magical Canan – Discotek
- Marmalade Boy – Discotek
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower – GKIDS
- Mazinger Z: Infinity – VIZ
- Midnight Eye Goku – Discotek
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam AGE – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-blooded Orphans – Funimation
- Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Chronicle of Char and Sayla – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz – RightStuf
- Mr. Osomatsu – VIZ
- My Girlfriend is Shobitch – Sentai Filmworks
- Myriad Colors Phantom World – Funimation
- Naisho no Tsubomi – Sentai Filmworks
- NieA_7 – Discotek
- Ninja Nonsense – RightStuf
- No Game, No Life (movie) – Sentai Filmworks
- Nutcracker Fantasy – Discotek
- Owarimonogatari S2 – Aniplex USA
- Photon: The Idiot Adventures – Discotek
- Princess Principal – Sentai Filmworks
- Project A-Ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group – Discotek
- Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody – Discotek
- Project A-Ko 4: Final – Discotek
- Project ARMS – Discotek
- Psybuster – Discotek
- Record of Grancrest War – Aniplex USA
- Record of Lodoss War – Funimation
- Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight– Funimation
- RIN-NE (S3) – Sentai Filmworks
- Sagrada Reset – Sentai Filmworks
- Seven Deadly Sins – Funimation
- Soul Link – Discotek
- Swan Lake – Discotek
- Sword Oratoria – Sentai Filmworks
- Tamako Love Story – Sentai Filmworks
- Time Jam: Valerian & Laureline – Sentai Filmworks
- To Heart 2 – Sentai Filmworks
- Tomorrow’s Joe – Discotek
- Typhoon Noruda – Sentai Filmworks
- Ultra Maniac – Discotek
- UQ Holder – Sentai Filmworks
- Vatican Miracle Examiner – Sentai Filmworks
- Wandaba Style – Sentai Filmworks
- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – Discotek
- Yowamushi Pedal the Movie – Discotek
Manga
- Absolute Duo – Seven Seas
- ACCA 13 – Yen Press
- Accomplishments of the Duke’s Daughter – Seven Seas
- Ace of the Diamond – Kodansha USA
- Again!! – Kodansha USA
- Alice & Zouroku – Seven Seas
- All Out!! – Kodansha USA
- All-Rounder Meguru – Kodansha USA
- Altair – Kodansha USA
- Am I In Love or Just Hungry? – VIZ
- Angel Slaughter – Yen Press
- Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon – Seven Seas
- Aoba-kun’s Confessions – Kodansha USA
- Arakawa Under the Bridge – Vertical Inc.
- Arifureta – From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Seven Seas
- As Miss Beelzebub Likes – Yen Press
- Ayanashi – Kodansha USA
- Beauty Bunny – Kodansha USA
- Baka and Test – Yen Press
- Battle Angel Alita – Kodansha USA
- Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle – Kodansha USA
- Black Panther and Sweet 16 – Kodansha USA
- Black Torch – VIZ
- Blame! Academy – Kodansha USA
- Bokutachi wa Benkyo ga Dekinai – VIZ
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – VIZ
- The Boy Can’t Help It – VIZ
- The Bride & the Exorcist Knight – Seven Seas
- The Bride Was a Boy – Seven Seas
- Captain Harlock – Seven Seas
- Captain Harlock: Dimensional Voyage – Seven Seas
- Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card – Kodansha USA
- Caterpillar Girl and Bad Texter Boy – Yen Press
- Chi’s Sweet Adventure – Vertical Inc.
- Chihayafuru – Kodansha USA
- Children of the Whales – VIZ
- CITY – Vertical Inc.
- Claudine – Seven Seas
- Cosplay Animal – Kodansha USA
- The Count of Monte Cristo (Ena Moriyama) – Seven Seas
- Coyote – VIZ
- Crisis Girls – Seven Seas
- Cutie Honey – Seven Seas
- Cutie Honey A Go! Go! – Seven Seas
- Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! – Udon
- DAYS – Kodansha USA
- Dead Dead Demon’s Dededededestruction – VIZ
- Dead Mount Death Play – Yen Press
- Deadline Summoner – Seven Seas
- Deathtopia – Kodansha USA
- The Delinquent Housewife! – Vertical Inc.
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – VIZ
- The Demon Who Became My Sister – Yen Press
- Devilman – Seven Seas
- Devilman G – Seven Seas
- Devilman VS. Hades – Seven Seas
- Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! – Seven Seas
- DNA Doesn’t Tell Us – Seven Seas
- Domestic Girlfriend – Kodansha USA
- Dr. Stone – VIZ
- Dragon Goes House-Hunting – Seven Seas
- Dragon Half – Seven Seas
- Drifting Dragon – Kodansha USA
- Drowning Love – Kodansha USA
- The Dungeon of the Black Company – Seven Seas
- Eclair – Yen Press
- Elegant Yokai Apartment Life – Kodansha USA
- Escape Journey – VIZ
- Fairy Tale Battle Royale – Seven Seas
- Fairy Tail S – Kodansha USA
- Fauna and the Dragonewt’s Seven Kingdoms – Seven Seas
- Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger – Yen Press
- Fire Punch – VIZ
- Fruits Basket Another – Yen Press
- Full Drive – VIZ
- The Full-Time Wife Escapist – Kodansha USA
- Furari – Fanfare/Ponent Mon
- Gabriel Dropout – Yen Press
- GESELLSCHAFT BLUME – Yen Press
- Getter Robo Devolution – Seven Seas
- Giant Killing – Kodansha USA
- Giant Spider & Me – Seven Seas
- Go For It, Nakamura! – Seven Seas
- Goblin Slayer Year One – Yen Press
- Golem Hearts – VIZ
- GOLOSSEUM – Kodansha USA
- Grand Blue Dreaming – Kodansha USA
- Graineliers – Yen Press
- GTO: Paradise Lost– Kodansha USA
- Gundam Wing: The Glory of Losers – Vertical Inc.
- Hara Peko no Marie – VIZ
- Harukana Receive – Seven Seas
- Hatsu*Haru – Yen Press
- Hatsune Miku: Bad∞End∞Night – Seven Seas
- Hatsune Miku: Future Delivery – Dark Horse
- Hatsune Miku Presents: Hachune Miku’s Everday Vocaloid Paradise – Seven Seas
- Himouto! Umaru-chan – Seven Seas
- Hozuki’s Coolheadedness – Kodansha USA
- Helvetica Standard – Vertical Inc.
- High-Rise Invasion – Seven Seas
- Hinowa ga CRUSH! – Yen Press
- Hotaru’s Way – Kodansha USA
- House of the Sun – Kodansha USA
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord – Seven Seas
- How to Treat Magical Beasts – Seven Seas
- Hungry For You: Endo Yasuko Stalks the Night – Seven Seas
- Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge – VIZ
- Hybrid x Heart – Yen Press
- I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die – Kodansha USA
- I’m in Love and It’s the End of the World – Kodansha USA
- If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord – Seven Seas
- IM: The Great Priest Imhotep – Yen Press
- Imperfect Shojo – Vertical Inc.
- In This Corner of the World – Seven Seas
- Infini-T – Udon
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Days of Goddess – Yen Press
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria – Yen Press
- Jackass! – VIZ
- Juni Taisen: Zodiac War – VIZ
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War – VIZ
- Kasane – Kodansha USA
- Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park – Yen Press
- Kenka Bancho Otome: Girl Beats Boys – VIZ
- Kokkoku: Moment by Moment – Kodansha USA
- Konodori: Dr. Stork – Kodnasha USA
- Kuzumi-kun Can’t You Read the Room – Yen Press
- Laid-Back Camp Δ – Yen Press
- Little Devils – Seven Seas
- Little Witch Academia – Yen Press
- Living-Room Matsunaga-san – Kodansha USA
- Love’s Reach – Kodansha USA
- Lovesick Ellie – Kodansha USA
- Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle – VIZ
- Made in Abyss – Seven Seas
- Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka – Seven Seas
- Magical Sempai – Kodansha USA
- MaMaMa: Magical Director Mako-chan’s Magical Guidance – Seven Seas
- MAOYU – Yen Press
- Mermaid Boys – Yen Press
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life – Seven Seas
- Mononoke Sharing – Seven Seas
- The Monster Tamer Girls – Yen Press
- Moteki – Vertical Inc.
- Museum – Kodansha USA
- Mushroom Girls in Love – Seven Seas
- My Boy – Vertical Inc.
- My Brother the Shut-In – Kodansha USA
- My Solo Exchange Diary – Seven Seas
- Nameless Asterism – Seven Seas
- Napping Princess: The Story of the Unknown Me – Yen Press
- Ne Ne Ne – Yen Press
- Neo Parasyte m – Kodansha USA
- New Game! – Seven Seas
- Nirvana – Seven Seas
- Nisekyu – VIZ
- Now Playing – Yen Press
- Oh, My Sweet Alien – Yen Press
- Ojojojo – Seven Seas
- One Week Friends – Yen Press
- Orange: Future – Seven Seas
- Ore Miko! – DMI
- Otherwordly Izakaya “Nobu” – Udon
- Our Precious Conversations – Kodansha USA
- Peach Heaven – Kodansha USA
- Pitch-Black Ten – Kodansha USA
- Plus-sized Elf – Seven Seas
- Pokémon Horizon: Sun & Moon – VIZ
- Pokémon Sun & Moon – VIZ
- A Polar Bear in Love – Yen Press
- Pop Team Epic – Vertical Inc.
- Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General – Seven Seas
- The Prince’s Black Poison – Kodansha USA
- PTSD Radio – Kodansha USA
- Rave Master – Kodansha USA
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 3: Truth of Zero – Yen Press
- Real Girl – Kodansha USA
- Return of the Prince – DMI
- Riso no Are, Sagashitemasu – VIZ
- Robo no Ryugakuki – VIZ
- Robot x Laserbeam – VIZ
- Rogue Samurai – MediBang
- Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts – Yen Press
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil – Yen Press
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho – Seven Seas
- Satan’s Secretary – Seven Seas
- She and Her Cat – Vertical Inc.
- Shibuya Goldfish – Yen Press
- Shiver: Junji Ito Selected Stories – VIZ
- Shojo Fight – Kodansha USA
- Silver Spoon – Yen Press
- Sleeping Beauty (Yumi Unita) – Seven Seas
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle – VIZ
- So I’m a Spider, So What? – Yen Press
- Sorry for My Familiar – Seven Seas
- Soul Liquid Chambers – Seven Seas
- SP Baby – VIZ
- Space Battleship Yamato – Seven Seas
- Spirit Circle – Seven Seas
- Splatoon – VIZ
- A Springtime With Ninjas – Kodansha USA
- Star Wars: Lost Stars – Yen Press
- A Strange and Mystifying Story – VIZ
- The Strange Creature at Kuroyuri Apartments – Yen Press
- Stupid Love Comedy – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online Artworks – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online Calibur – Yen Press
- Takane & Hana – VIZ
- Tales of Wedding Rings – Yen Press
- Teasing Master Takagi-san – Yen Press
- Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School – Yen Press
- The Testament of Sister New Devil Storm! – Seven Seas
- That Blue Sky Feeling – VIZ
- This Is a Love Story – Kodansha USA
- Thou Shalt Not Die – Yen Press
- Though You May Burn to Ash – Yen Press
- To Love Ru – Seven Seas
- To Love Ru Darkness – Seven Seas
- To Your Eternity – Kodansha USA
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun – Yen Press
- Tokidoki – VIZ
- Tokyo Ravens – Yen Press
- Tokyo Tarareba Girls – Kodansha USA
- Tsuno no Gakuen – Yen Press
- Tsuredure Children – Kodansha USA
- U19 – VIZ
- Ultra Kaiju Anthropomorphic Project– Seven Seas
- Unmagical Girl – Seven Seas
- Until Your Bones Rot – Kodansha USA
- Val x Love – Yen Press
- Venice (Jiro Taniguchi) – Fanfare/Ponent Mon
- Versailles of the Dead – Seven Seas
- Voices of a Distant Star – Vertical Inc.
- VOID – VIZ
- The Voynich Hotel – Seven Seas
- Wadanohara and the Great Blue Sea – Seven Seas
- Wave Listen to Me! – Kodansha USA
- Witch’s House – Yen Press
- Wonderland – Seven Seas
- World’s End Harem – Seven Seas
- Yokai Girls – Seven Seas
- Yokai Rental Shop – Seven Seas
- The Young Masters Revenge – VIZ
- Yusen Ruten: An Era of Red – Cross Infinite World
- Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs – Seven Seas
- Zo-Zo-Zombie-kun – Yen Press
Funded Crowdfunding Projects
- After School Midnighters Anime Shorts
- The Animal Family Stop-motion Anime
- Aria the Animation Dub
- English Release of 4 Psyche Delico Yaoi Manga
- Fist of the North Star bilingual e-book
- The Four Season Anime Project
- Hakubo (Twilight) Anime Movie
- Hizukuri Anime Short
- JIN Manga English Release
- Kud Wafter Anime Film
- Megazone 23 Promotional Video
- Mind Game Blu-ray English Release
- Nekopara Anime Short
- Planetarian: Chiisana Hoshi no Yume Anime Short
- Wonder 3 Manga English Release
Artbooks/Supplemental Material
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Official Guide Book Merkmal – Seven Seas
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Supplement I – Seven Seas
- Berserk Official Guidebook – Dark Horse
- Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki – VIZ
Novels/Light Novels
- Akaoni: Contract with a Vampire – Cross Infinite World
- Ao Oni – J-Novel Club
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – J-Novel Club
- Berserk: The Flame Dragon Knight – Dark Horse
- Bluesteel Blasphemer – J-novel Club
- The Champions of Justice and the Supreme Ruler of Evil – Cross Infinite World
- Clockwork Planet – J-Novel Club
- The Combat Baker and His Automaton Waitress – Bookwalker
- Defeating the Demon Lord’s a Cinch (If You Have a Ringer) – Yen Press
- Demon King Daimaou – J-Novel Club
- Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! – Seven Seas
- Final Fantasy VII: On the Way to a Smile – Yen Press
- Goblin Slayer Year One – Yen Press
- The Hero and His Elf Bride Open a Pizza Parlor – Yen Press
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord – J-Novel Club
- I Became the Secretary of a Hero! – Cross Infinite World
- I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years – Yen Press
- If It’s For My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord – J-Novel Club
- In Another World With My Smartphone – J-Novel Club
- Infinite Dendrogram – J-Novel Club
- Invaders of the Rokujouma!? – J-Novel Club
- Monster Girl Doctor – Seven Seas
- Napping Princess – Yen Press
- Obsessions of an Otome Gamer – Cross Infinite Worlds
- Outbreak Company – J-Novel Club
- Perfect Blue – Seven Seas
- Re:Zero EX – Yen Press
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon – Yen Press
- The Record of Lodoss War: The Grey Witch – Seven Seas
- Regarding Reincarnation as Slime – Yen Press
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil – Yen Press
- A Sister’s All You Need – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online – Yen Press
- Toradora! – Seven Seas
- True Tenchi Muyo! – Seven Seas
- Walking My Second Path in Life – J-Novel Club
- WorldEnd: What do you do at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – Yen Press
- Your Lie in April – Vertical Inc.
- Yume Nikki – I Am Not in Your Dream – J-Novel Club