All Points Bulletin: Jólabókaflóð Paradise

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Jólabókaflóð

I love learning about Christmas traditions from around the world, and this one seems custom-made for me. Books, books, and more books for Christmas Eve!

I love learning about Christmas traditions from around the world, and this one seems custom-made for me. Books, books, and more books for Christmas Eve! Christmas Shopping in Tokyo

A little tour of the holiday shopping options in Tokyo, including a randomized vending machine.

Alain’s picks:

Here, have some cute dinos for Christmas!