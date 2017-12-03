All Points Bulletin: Jólabókaflóð Paradise

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Jólabókaflóð
    I love learning about Christmas traditions from around the world, and this one seems custom-made for me. Books, books, and more books for Christmas Eve!
  • Christmas Shopping in Tokyo
    A little tour of the holiday shopping options in Tokyo, including a randomized vending machine.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round Here, have some cute dinos for Christmas!

