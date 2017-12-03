All Points Bulletin: Jólabókaflóð Paradise

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Jólabókaflóð
I love learning about Christmas traditions from around the world, and this one seems custom-made for me. Books, books, and more books for Christmas Eve!
- Christmas Shopping in Tokyo
A little tour of the holiday shopping options in Tokyo, including a randomized vending machine.
- Thunder in Paradise
The thematic influences of Paradise Lost on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
- Return to Warhammer
A look back at how it has been working out for Games Workshop since they let almost anyone use the Warhammer universe to make games.
- So Ends Part 1
A few clarifications about the early career of Otto von Bismarck.
- So Much B5
All Geeks Considered unleashes a firehose of episodes in their Babylon 5 rewatch.
- The Tales of Celebrity Gundam Thunderbolt Cosplayers
The Cockpit recounts their Anime NYC experiences.
Here, have some cute dinos for Christmas!
