This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday.
- Happy Birthday Mr. Nasu
November 28 was Kinoko Nasu’s Birthday.
- So Many Mushrooms
46 different artists draw Nasu’s avatar for his birthday.
- 10 Years of Emptiness
The 10th Anniversary of Kara no Kyoukai has sparked a whole slew of celebratory events in Japan.
- If… She… Weighs the Same as a Duck… She’s Made of Wood
The Salem chapter of Grand Order was just released in Japan.
- A Present for America
The English version of Grand Order has the Christmas event instead.
- Spreading the Misery Around
The Heaven’s Feel movie has done well enough in Japan that they are extending it run with even more theaters.
- Type-Moon in the Great White North
The Heaven’s Feel movie is also getting screenings in Canada.
- One of the Test Locations is Not the Chinatown Fair
Fate/Grand Order Arcade will get a live stream event when it is released in test arcades on December 8th.
- Heroic Spirit Mealtime
The SEGA Collabo-Cafe has an Epic of Remnant themed menu.
- Astolfo’s Parfait is Clearly a Double Entendre
Animate Cafe has a Fate/Apocrypha theme.
- Better Dead Than Red
ANN now looks at the Red Servants from Fate/Apocrypha.
- The Perfect Nunotaba Shinobu Cosplay
For such an unusual face she has a fairly strong fan following.
- Stop Embarrassing Me Dad
Mash does not want to connect with Lancelot.
- Tamamo Looks Good in Any Outfit
A maid outfit is no exception.
- The Minotaur’s Aunt
I wonder what sort of fan following Circe will get.
- I Have No Words
You just have to accept somethings exist.
- The Happy Witch
Medea always loves lovely when she is at peace.
- Fantastical Minamoto no Yorimitsu
Almost as fantastic as her proportions.
- She Aint No Saint
Jeanne Alter might want to invest in some warmer clothing.
One thought on “Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Mash in VR Land”
Had to go into panic level up mode for the Christmas event, managed to get most of my team to 50 except for Darius since I ran out of crystals. :P Still, pretty happy that I can clear the 40AP quest as long as I bring in a decent support and since the event gives out a fair amount of embers it seems like my worries about my other servants being stuck were unfounded. :P
Also, Heaven’s Feel has been confirmed for Mexico, in January, though no specific date has been announced, trailer and some details were released yesterday via the Konnichiwa Festival twitter account. \m/ \m/ :P