The November 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Ao Oni – J-Novel Club
- Ayanashi – Kodansha USA
- The Bride & the Exorcist Knight – Seven Seas
- The Bride Was a Boy – Seven Seas
- Caterpillar Girl and Bad Texter Boy – Yen Press
- The Champions of Justice and the Supreme Ruler of Evil (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- Cinderella Boy – Discotek
- Claudine – Seven Seas
What, really???
- Defeating the Demon Lord’s a Cinch (If You Have a Ringer) (light novel) – Yen Press
- Dragon Goes House-Hunting – Seven Seas
- Drifting Dragon – Kodansha USA
- Fairy Tale Battle Royale – Seven Seas
- Final Fantasy VII: On the Way to a Smile (novel) – Yen Press
- Fruits Basket Another – Yen Press
I surprised it took this long to get licensed.
- Gintama (live-action film) – Well Go USA
- GOLOSSEUM – Kodansha USA
- Harukana Receive – Seven Seas
- I’m in Love and It’s the End of the World – Kodansha USA
- Little Witch Academia – Yen Press
- Living-Room Matsunaga-san – Kodansha USA
- Lovesick Ellie – Kodansha USA
- Mazinger Z: Infinity – VIZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam AGE – RightStuf
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC – RightStuf
- My Brother the Shut-In – Kodansha USA
This family drama sounds really interesting.
- My Solo Exchange Diary – Seven Seas
- Ojojojo – Seven Seas
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid has made me for more amiable towards this title.
- Pitch-Black Ten – Kodansha USA
- Plus-sized Elf – Seven Seas
- The Prince’s Black Poison – Kodansha USA
- Shibuya Goldfish – Yen Press
- Space Battleship Yamato – Seven Seas
A surprising amount of Yamoto recently.
- Star Wars: Lost Stars – Yen Press
- The Strange Creature at Kuroyuri Apartments – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online (light novel) – Yen Press
- Teasing Master Takagi-san – Yen Press
- That Blue Sky Feeling – VIZ
- True Tenchi Muyo! (light novel) – Seven Seas
- Tsuno no Gakuen – Yen Press
- Versailles of the Dead – Seven Seas
Everything about this feels like some Pride and Prejudice and Zombies version of Rose of Versailles.
- Wonderland – Seven Seas
- WorldEnd: What do you do at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? (light novel) – Yen Press
- Yume Nikki – I Am Not in Your Dream – J-Novel Club
New Crowdfunding Projects
- Planetarian: Chiisana Hoshi no Yume Anime Short
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Cartoon Network adding Black Clover
They are pushing Black Clover super hard.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart, IDOLiSH7, Speed Grapher, .hack//Quantum, Tenchi Muyo! GXP, Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino, Space Battleship Yamato 2199, KOWABON, Onara Goro, Rainy Cocoa S3, Baka and Test, Utawarerumono, Burst Angel, Ouran High School Host Club, Noein, Yu Yu Hakusho, The Galaxy Railways, Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! OVA, Big Windup! 2, ARIA the Natural, Martian Successor Nadesico, Kiddy Grade, Inari Kon Kon, Oh! Edo Rocket, D-Frag!, Solty Rei
- HIDIVE adding Space Runaway Ideon, Beyond the Boundary
- Tubi TV adding Tenamonya Voyagers, ItaKiss, Harlock: Space Pirate, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, Pandora in the Crimson Shell, Handa-kun, Date A Live II, Dagashi Kashi, Bikini Warriors, Heavy Object, Planetarian, Hetalia S2-5, Absolute Duo, A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd, Aquarion Logos, Overlord, Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Prince of Stride: Alternative, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, Soul Eater Not!, Shomin Sample, Project Blue Earth SOS
- VRV adding Patema Inverted, A Letter to Momo
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Chocotan Getting Special Manga Chapter
AWWW!!!
- Movie Announced for Shimajiro Franchise
- Hiragana Danshi: Itsura no Koe Smartphone Game Getting Film
- Special Chapter Revealed for Linebarrels of Iron
- Cat Manga Mameneko Anime Green-lit
- Sagrada Reset Creator Working on New Manga
- New Manga BABEL Starting
- The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls Wild Wind Girl Manga Getting Side Story
- Anime Green-lit for Kakuriyo Yadomeshi Light Novel
- Himoto! Umaru-chan G Manga Launching
- Cat Anime Hataraku Oniisan! Green-lit
- Gantz Creator Starting New Manga
- New Series from I Am A Hero Manga-ka Launching
- Ore ga Suki nano wa Imoto dakedo Imoto ja nai Light Novels Getting Manga Adaptation
- School Rumble Getting New 1-shot
The manga maybe over but the salt remains.
- Baito Saki wa Aku no Soshiki!? Anime Adaptation Green-lit
- Demonizer Zilch Creator Working on New Project
- Spiral Manga-ka Drawing Adaptation of Urasekai Picnic Novel
- Anime Green-lit for Real Girl
- Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Getting Anime
- OVA Revealed for Eromanga Sensei
- Movie Announced for Servamp
- gdgd Men’s Party Anime Sequel to gdgd Fairies Revealed
…
- Kodai-ke no Hitobito Manga Getting Side Story Chapter
- 2nd Season of Amanchu! Green-lit
- 3-Nin no Wakai Onna Anime Special Announced
- Short Manga Saint Seiya Episode Zero Launching
- Marronni Yell Idol Group Inspires Short Anime
- Anime Announced for Sunohara-So no Kanrinin-san 4-koma Manga
- Co-production The Woodcutter’s Treasure Announced
- The Caligula Effect Game Getting TV Anime Adaptation
- Mad Chimera World One-shot Released
- One-shot of Shonan Bakusozoku Released
- Samurai Deeper Kyo Manga-ka Starting New Series
This lady is always a wild ride. Now we add Edogawa Ranpo to the mix.
- New Manga Punipuni to Sarasara Launching
- 25-Sai no Joshi Kosei~Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo TV Anime Green-lit
- Mushishi Manga-ka Beginning New Series
Ooooh. Basically sounds like Mushishi but there is also a cat.
- One-shot from Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda-san Creator Announced
- Genshiken Creator Starting New Manga
Straight from the Ogiue Maniax news desk.
- New Series from And Yet the Town Moves Manga-ka Launching
- Dragon Zakura Two Manga Launching
- NisiOisiN Writing new 1-shot Manga
- Tokumeki Tonight Getting 1-shot Manga Special
- Movie Announced for GARO: Crimson Moon
- Original Web Anime Special Sorcery in the Big City Revealed
- Made in Abyss Anime Getting Sequel
- More Anime and Movie Announced for Tomica Hyper Rescue Drive Head Kido Kyukyu Keisatsu
- New Manga Ojo-sama no Shimobe Starting
- Akkun to Kanojo Anime Green-lit
- New Manga Based on King of Fighters Games Starting
- Ochanomizu Rock Project Getting Manga
- Manga Adaptation of A Place Further Than the Universe Announced
- Ultraman Manga Getting Anime
- New Code Geass Spin-off Manga Starting
- Kyukyoku Chojin R Manga 1-shot Announced
- Chiho Saito Launching New Manga
- More Poe no Ichizoku Manga Beginning
- Kids on the Slope Creator Starting New Manga
- New TV Anime Announced for Bakugan
- Akuyaku Oji wa Koi ga Dekinai Manga Launching
- Manga Adaptation for 14-Sai to Illustrator Light Novels Announced
- Comedy Back Street Girls Getting Anime
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Getting Film
O.O
- Movie Announced for Tonkatsu DJ Agetarou
Hahaha yes!
- Princess Jellyfish Getting TV Series
WOW YES!
- Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Movie Green-lit
- Sequel Gintama Film Revealed
- Movie Announced for School-Live!
- Kakeguri TV Series in the Works
- Manga Holiday Love ~Fufukan Ren’ai~ Getting TV Series
- Yareta kamo Iinkai Series Green-lit
