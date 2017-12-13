Right Stuf Holiday Sale 2017

There is a lot to go through in Right Stuf’s annual sale. Never fear, we’ve picked out what you need most, broken into handy categories!
New Anime for Older Fans
- Barakamon – $33.46
- Broken Blade – $21.62
- Chihayafuru S1 – $51.49
- Croisee In A Foreign Labyrinth – $14.99
- Daily Lives Of High School Boys – $24.99
- Death Parade – $24.99
- Den-Noh Coil – Part 1 $27.99 – Part 2 $27.99
- The Devil is a Part-timer! – $23.16
- GARO The Animation S1 – Part 1 $29.24 – Part 2 $29.24
- Gatchman CROWDS – S1 $25.22 – S2 $28.83
- Gosick Part 1 Blu-Ray/DVD – $32.99
- Gugure Kokkuri-san – $24.71
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure S1 – $62.99
- Kids On The Slope – $21.62
- Lupin the 3rd Woman Called Fujiko Mine – $31.49
- Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: December Sky – $12.50
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun – $28.83
- Natsuyuki Rendezvous – $15.44
- The Perfect Insider – $24.71
- Ping Pong the Animation – $16.49
- Silver Spoon – S1 $30.88 – S2 $30.88
- Snow White With The Red Hair – S1 $29.24 – S2 $35.74
- Space Brothers – Part 1 $20.99 – Part 2 $20.99 – Part 3 $20.99 – Part 4 $20.99 – Part 5 $20.99 – Part 6 $20.99 – Part 7 $23.99 – Part 8 $23.99
- Wolf Children – $15.74
Manga for Grown-ups
- Drifters (1-4) – $27.27
- Planetes – Omnibus 1 $10.70 – Omnibus 2 $10.70
- Princess Jellyfish (1-3) – $29.99
- A Silent Voice – (1-4) $22.64 – (5-7) $16.98
- Sweetness And Lightning – (1-3) $19.49 – (4-6) $19.49 – (7-9) $19.49
- Vinland Saga – (1-3) $30.89 – (4-6) $33.98 – (7-9) $35.52
Why Don’t I Own This Already?
- Akira – $21.99
- Cowboy Bebop Complete Series – $26.99
- Redline – $10.49
- Ninja Scroll – $8.74
- Mobile Suit Gundam Movie Trilogy – $30.00
- Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke Bundle – $31.75
- Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s Delivery Service Bundle – $32.70
- Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and Castle in the Sky Bundle – $31.75
- Revolutionary Girl Utena – Set 1 $25.00 – Set 2 $25.00
- Ghost In The Shell Stand Alone Complex – $41.99
- The Rose Of Versailles – Part 1 $14.99 – Part 2 $14.99
- Summer Wars – $24.99
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time – $24.99
- Irresponsible Captain Tylor – $20.59
Alain’s Mandatory Type- Moon Category
- Fate/Zero Manga (1-5) – $29.98
- Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya – $82.15
- Fate/Stay Night – $36.04
- Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works – S1 $56.63 – S2 $56.63
- Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works Movie – $9.26
- The Garden Of Sinners -Recalled Out Summer- – $51.48
- Canaan – $21.62
