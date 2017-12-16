Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Another Meme Bites the Dust

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- SO MUCH NEWS
Just in case you missed all the news that came out of the Grand Order event at the Akihabara Festival.
- 101 Secret Things to Do in London
Aniplex of America is doing a live stream to talk about the upcoming London singularity in the English version of Grand Order.
- Burn the Witch!
Don’t forget about the new Servants from Salem.
- Candy Star Photon Ray
A new Grand Order Christmas event means a new Santa. Also, Ereshkigal finally comes out of the darkness.
- A Sexy Snake Enters the Arcade Machine
Medusa is coming to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
I’m also thinking they should have Smash Brothers style announcement screens.
- Cold Weather Warning
Other than the Lily Saber phone case I can’t say I’m super hype about anything at this year’s Type-Moon table at Comic Market.
- I Never Turn Down More Tamamo
Arco Wada is putting out another art book for Comic Market this year. Mikon!
- Virtual Saber
Just in case Mash alone was not enough reason to download the VR game.
- Here Comes The Sun
Gawain gets his commercial for Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- READ A BOOK!
A new batch of Type-Moon books are coming soon.
- I’m Always a Little Shocked to See Sakura at the Top
Type-Moon dominates the Newtype character polls.
- I Can Honestly Say I’m Not Jealous This Time
The Heaven’s Feel movie is now getting 4D showing in Japan.
- Secret of the Pharaohs
When does Ozymandias get the Millennium Puzzle?
- Rare as Hen’s Teeth
I’m amused that getting the Switch is the hardest request.
- Smooth Criminal
Professor Moriarty is an even better Servant in motion.
- Go To Sleep Sheeple
Atilla the Santa needs some rest.
- Fawn of the Dead
I live for stupid puns.
- The Best Dream Daddy
Iskandar would conquer your heart.
- Baa Baa Moon Cell Sheep
Have you any Saint Quartz?
- The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath
Sweet Dreams (Are Not Made Of This)
- An Idol Moment of Reflection
More bad puns.
- Flustered in the Underworld
Ereshkigal is definitely a Rin.
- Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves
I have an unintentional Eurythmics thing going on today.
- Medb vs. Franziska von Karma
It is a mash-up the feels right.
- Her Time in Now
Ereshkigal shines on the stage.
