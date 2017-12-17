All Points Bulletin: Humanity

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Detective Potter
    So in order to really get the Kate market, they’ve announced Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a mobile RPG mystery game! Not to be confused with the also recently announced Pokemon GO-like Harry Potter game.
  • Read Harder
    Think about joining this challenge to up your reading game in 2018. I’m going to participate this time around, too!

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round The Christmas cards you need can be found at Turtle Soup.

