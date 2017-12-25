Secret Santa 2017 Project Reveal

It is once again time to learn the identity of your Anime Secret Santa. Where they a kindly Befana who left you an undiscovered anime gem or a wicked Frau Perchta made you watch Hand Shakers. Hopefully, either way, everyone involved had a good time and hopefully learns a little about their fellow anime fans.
Or if nothing else has made a bitter rival whose destruction will give them strength to carry on even in the darkness times.
One quick question for everyone to think about as they look over the list below: What could we do next year to make this even better. At this point, I think the Secret Santa Project is a fairly well-oiled machine. This is the 8th year for this exchange so I think we have worked out most of the major kinks. But is there something we have missed? It is entirely possible. This is also the time to innovate. 2018 could be a fun time to try a little twist on what he have done in the past.
If you have an improvement, variant (other than Manga Secret Santa), or a bit of advice for next year just kindly let us know below.
- LumRanmaYasha reviewed XXX as recommended by Nicoletta
- Chris reviewed Girls und Panzer as recommended by LumRanmaYasha
- Patz reviewed Love Live as recommended by Chris
- Artemis reviewed House of Five Leaves as recommended by Patz
- Marina reviewed Wandering Son as recommended by Artemis
- Steelbound reviewed XXX as recommended by Marina
- SDShamshel reviewed Shingu: Secret of the Stellar Wars as recommended by Steelbound
- Kory reviewed Serial Experiments Lain as recommended by SDShamshel
- Stig reviewed Silver Spoon as recommended by Kory
- Jeckyllgeek reviewed Alice to Zoroku as recommended by Stig
- Vintagecoats reviewed My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and Gungrave as recommended by Jeckyllgeek
- NavyCherub reviewed XXX as recommended by Vintagecoats
- Nicoletta reviewed Gosenzo-sama Banbanzai! as recommended by NavyCherub
- Nachi-san reviewed Kamichu! as recommended by Evan
- Justin reviewed XXX as recommended by Nachi-san
- Aaron reviewed XXX as recommended by Justin
- Diego reviewed XXX as recommended by Aaron
- Julian reviewed XXX as recommended by Diego
- Davius reviewed Baccano! as recommended by Julian
- George reviewed Corpse Princess as recommended by Davius
- Ink from Anigamers reviewed XXX as recommended by George
- Inksquid from Through the Painting reviewed Garden of Words and Chihayafuru as recommended by Ink
- Vincenzo reviewed XXX as recommended by Inksquid
- Evan reviewed Space Adventure Cobra – The Movie as recommended by Vincenzo