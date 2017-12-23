Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Good and Bad Civilization List

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- I’m Rolling for the Calvary if Anyone Was Interested
Details about the end of the year festivities are coming out in Grand Order.
- Christmas in the Underworld
The new Christmas event has come to Grand Order.
- 10 Facts You Did not Know About Grand Order
I found this little trivia thread on the Grand Order Reddit has some fun facts you might not have known.
- Being a Creeper
Of course, you can be a creep with the Grand Order VR game.
- The Sword of Promised Profitability
More Fate/Grand Order Sanrio.
- Sun Rise on the Moon Cell
Gawain gets his own commercial for Fate/Extra – Last Encore.
- Cheaters Beware
Lancer Kiyohime has entered the 3D world with a figure from Good Smile.
- She is a Santa for Good!
Mash, Jeanne d’Arc, and Joan of Arc Alter Lily are all getting figures.
- Start With Grand Order
Crunchyroll recommends Fate/Grand Order -First Order- as a one-shot anime selection.
- Surprisingly Not Everyone has Ass Windows
These pictures are proof positive that Arco Wada can draw characters without ass windows.
- A Smile Across 3 Generations
A very happy Tomoe Gozen.
- Old Friends/Old Enemies
Sort of both.
- New Years Fun
Surely alcohol is involved in this scene.
- I’m Looking at the Servant in the Mirror
Rin and Shiro besides worlds yet to be.
- Where’s Waldo?
I’m sure he is in there somewhere.
- LIttle Girl Battle
When Servants are involved in gets REAL.
- Determination
Caren is not ready to back down.
- Presents for the Sheeple
Attila the Santa is generous.
- Panic at the Party
You should be careful with you invite Mordred.
- I’m Not Exactly Sure What is Going On …
… but I like it.
