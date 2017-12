Ongoing Investigations: Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Space Runaway Ideon.

Song: “Cosmos ni Kimi to” by Keiko Toda

Food for Thought: What were some of your favorite non- anime and manga things from 2017?

Topics: Top selling manga and light novels of 2017, Oh My Jump! ~Shonen Jump Saves the World~, A Certain Magical Virtual-On, Detective Conan Manga Goes on Hiatus for Creator’s Medical Treatment.

DOWNLOAD