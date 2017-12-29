Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Super Duper Not a Tamamo

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Welcoming North America to the New Year
Arjuna, Karna, Saber Wars, and FSN animation updates all spring up as part of 2018 in the English version of Grand Order.
- Tempting You to Buy a Blu-ray Box at Japanese Prices
They have some nice pre-order bonuses for the second Fate/Apocrypha box set to try to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash.
- Not Who I Expected to Win
The results of this costume contest were certainly surprising. I guess there is a distinct dandy voting block in the fandom.
- Saber Plus One
Plus One has a good deal of Type-Moon goods at Comic Market.
- British Traveler
The King of Knights hits the road with this new Aniplex figure.
- Hello Kitty’s Grand Order Cafe
Sanrio ups it’s Type-Moon game.
- The System is Down
Most of Social Media for the Japanese version of Grand Order is on fake lockdown as part of the current story. I’m sure it lets most of the staff take a bit of a break.
- I’m Not A Fox
But she is almost definitely a Kitsune Tail.
- So, good night unto you all.
Give me your hands, if we Be friends,
And Robin shall restore amends.
So ends Salem.
- Size Matters
Women of all heights in Chaldea.
- Return of the King (of Heroes)
Gilgamesh shows off for the end of Babylon.
