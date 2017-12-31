All Points Bulletin: Isle of Dog Parties

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Machines Making Machines
A fascinating look at how the algorithms that run the modern world are created. The most interesting part is how the humans who create them really don’t know how they work after a while.
This is a little footnote that goes into slightly more detail on some things that the original video simplifies.
- All Tomorrow’s Parties
How William Gibson shaped science fiction.
- Old Saint Nick Can Be … Troublesome
The Year without a Santa Claus, Father Christmas (1991), and Arthur Christmas. Thee movies where Santa Claus can be a bit of a pain in the rear.
- Isle of Dogs VR Experience
I like that all these words go together. This is a promotional experience for Wes Anderson’s new stop-motion film Isle of Dogs.
- The Meaning of Christmas (Movies)
Great article looking at the messages in Christmas movies and looks in particular at The Bishop’s Wife which happened to be the movie I showed at my own Christmas party this year.
- The Journal We All Need
Celebrating the New Year with the art from the One Piece Osechi box:
